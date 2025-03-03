ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northwestern Wildcats are not completely finished as a possible at-large candidate for the NCAA Tournament. A recent three-game winning streak has lifted NU to a 16-13 overall record. When you realize that Ohio State — another bubble team — has 13 losses, and that a bunch of other bubble teams have 11 to 13 losses, Northwestern is not entirely out of the picture. However, it also has to be said that if Northwestern is in the conversation, it isn't in an ideal position, either. The Wildcats aren't completely finished, but that doesn't mean they're in an enviable spot. They are not. They are on the outside edge of the discussion and must continue winning to move toward the middle of the bubble and a stronger position heading into the Big Ten Tournament and then Selection Sunday. This is an absolute must-win for NU if it wants an at-large bid in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. We will see what the Wildcats are able to do on their home floor as they welcome in UCLA.

How to Watch UCLA vs Northwestern

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern has been playing well of late, but the Wildcats are still a shorthanded team. They are playing without their best player, Brooks Barnhizer, who was knocked out for the remainder of the season with an injury suffered a few weeks ago. Northwestern is still a team with a relatively low ceiling. When one considers how well the Wildcats have played in the course of their three-game winning streak, we should remember that none of the teams the Wildcats have defeated in that streak — Ohio State, Minnesota, and Iowa — are NCAA Tournament-quality teams. Ohio State has played its way onto the bad side of the bubble. Minnesota has been maddeningly inconsistent. Iowa has a weak defense and looks toothless against moderately decent opposition. Northwestern hasn't been able to beat most of the elite teams in the Big Ten. UCLA has more talent and a defense which should be able to throttle NU's offense. The spread is only 3.5 points and probably should be higher at 5.5. You are getting great value from UCLA at this particular spread.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern is playing at home, late in the season, in a must-win game, against a UCLA team which has lost two of three games and does not show signs of becoming an especially dangerous team in March Madness. UCLA lacks the elite offensive consistency needed to become a serious March threat. The Bruins are a decent team, but they aren't a uniquely potent or overwhelming team. Northwestern — which is playing really good basketball right now — will play with a lot of emotion and passion in this contest. There will be at least one occasion, maybe two, in which the UCLA offense gets stuck for several minutes and enables Northwestern to gain leverage in this game. It will ultimately add up to a Wildcat victory.

Final UCLA-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

UCLA is flatly a better team, coming off a loss. Mick Cronin will have the Bruins ready to play strong defense. UCLA is the clear pick here at the listed spread.

Final UCLA-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: UCLA -3.5