ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball odds series with a UConn South Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn South Carolina.

Here we are. It's the national championship game of women's college basketball, the ultimate showdown and the last game of the season. The most successful women's college basketball program in history, UConn, faces the most successful program from the past four years, South Carolina. The greatest coach in women's basketball history, Geno Auriemma of UConn, goes up against the greatest coach in women's college basketball this decade, Dawn Staley. It's heavyweight against heavyweight in a battle between two thoroughly proven programs.

UConn and Geno are pursuing a 12th national championship, more than any other program. South Carolina and Staley are going for a fourth national championship, their first back-to-back titles, and three championships in four years. UConn is a long-term dynastic power, but South Carolina is the current dynastic force. One way or another, a decorated program will add to its trophy case.

Here are the UConn-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Women's National Championship Odds: UConn-South Carolina Odds

UConn: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

South Carolina: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn looked awesome in its 34-point win over UCLA in Friday's semifinals. South Carolina certainly looked good in the Final Four against Texas, but UConn set the bar even higher. This team is hungry for a championship. Not that South Carolina isn't, but South Carolina won it all last year. The Gamecocks are going for a repeat championship. They want it badly, but they don't want it more than a UConn team whose stars have never won a national title and are going to be uniquely driven to put themselves over the top. Paige Bueckers is the best player on the floor in this game. If she plays well, UConn is almost certain to win. That said, other players on the Huskies — Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong — can deliver the goods as well.

Geno Auriemma has gone nine years without winning a national championship. His UConn program's 111-game winning streak ended at the 2017 Final Four versus Mississippi State. He has not been able to get over the hump since then. One could say Geno is overdue to win a national title. UConn blasted South Carolina earlier this season, and this rematch should not be very different from that game.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gamecocks are coming off a strong win over Texas in the national semifinals. South Carolina has played elite defense at this tournament. One more excellent defensive performance might not win straight up, but it should very likely cover the spread. South Carolina won't back down against UConn the way UCLA did on Friday night. South Carolina will keep this one close all the way. You can expect a Dawn Staley-coached team to devote supreme effort to every play.

Final UConn-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

We feel UConn wins straight up on the moneyline, but the spread is a coin flip. Wait for a live in-game bet so that you can get an adjusted and more favorable line than the pregame number.

Final UConn-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +6.5