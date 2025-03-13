ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV Utah State.

The UNLV Rebels have one last chance to rescue their season. They will not be in the NCAA Tournament unless they win the Mountain West Tournament. They have to put together a perfect week. They got started by beating Air Force in the first round on Wednesday. UNLV played a terrible second half but destroyed Air Force in the second half to win comfortably. Now the Rebels have to carry that second half into the full 40 minutes against a Utah State team which needs a jump-start heading into March Madness. Utah State is in the tournament but has not been playing great in recent weeks. UNLV has given Utah State fits this season, so it will be fascinating to see how both teams respond in this situation.

Here are the UNLV-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Mountain West Tournament Odds: UNLV-Utah State Odds

UNLV: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Utah State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch UNLV vs Utah State

Time: 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah State Aggies have not been a good team the past few weeks. They are an example of a team which arrives at mid- or late February as a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team and then relaxes. Utah State put together an NCAA Tournament resume and then just took its foot off the gas. This team has lost games. It has occasionally gotten blown out in recent weeks. Now it has to play UNLV in the Rebels' building in a tournament setting. The spread at 6.5 seems way too high. A 4.5-point spread seems a lot more appropriate. You are getting value if you take UNLV here.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

In our ClutchPoints betting preview of the Air Force-UNLV Mountain West Tournament first-round game, we wrote that “The UNLV Rebels are an annual disappointment. The failures of this program are extensive and well-documented. The failures of UNLV at this specific event, the Mountain West Tournament, are also well-known and run very deep. It is consistent for UNLV to fall short at this tournament. This has been the regular pattern and established identity for the Rebels in the Mountain West tourney. Betting against UNLV at the Mountain West Tournament has been the smart and logical thing to do over a longer period of time. Bettors love to have something predictable to be able to bet on. Fading UNLV at Mountain West Tournament time is one of those reliable bets. Air Force is not a great team, but the Falcons are playing a tournament game, which is an elimination game and an end-of-season game if the Falcons lose. This team will be hungry and motivated, and that will probably enable AFA to cover the very large spread.”

UNLV was a -13.5-point favorite against Air Force. The final margin? UNLV by nine. The Rebels failed to cover the spread. Fading UNLV at the Mountain West Tournament remains the smart betting play.

Final UNLV-Utah State Prediction & Pick

The numbers say UNLV, the history of the Mountain West Tournament says Utah State. We have no real feel for this game. This is a late-second-half live play situation.

Final UNLV-Utah State Prediction & Pick: UNLV +6.5