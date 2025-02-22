ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming slate of College Basketball action as we head to the ACC for this next matchup. The Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC) as both teams look to improve their conference standing. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-North Carolina prediction and pick.

The Virginia Cavaliers most recently fell to No. 3 Duke 80-62, breaking a three-game winning streak that included two double-digit victories. They've split their last 10 conference games at 5-5 and will be hoping to grab a big win on the road against a blue-blood program to improve their tournament chances.

The North Carolina Tar Heels most recently beat NC State 97-73 to notch back-to-back wins. While they've won three of their last four games, they're also just 5-5 over their last 10 and are holding on by a thread in terms of contending for the tournament. They'll hope to impress at the betting favorites at home.

Here are the Virginia-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-North Carolina Odds

Virginia: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

North Carolina: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Cavaliers have been somewhat inconsistent throughout this season as they haven't been able to build an identity on either side of the floor. They rank 403rd nationwide in PPG (64.5) and they're 432nd in rebounds per game (30.2). They do, however, average an impressive 15.3 assists per game and can spread the ball around unselfishly while finding high-percentage looks. Still, they'll have their work cut out for them as they're 1-2 in their last three versus the Tar Heels and are just 4-12 when listed as the betting underdogs this season.

Expand Tweet

Isaac McKneeley leads this team in points and his production from beyond the arc will be paramount to their success in this one. Virginia is very much a 3-and-D type of team, so expect them to penetrate into the paint while kicking the ball out to their shooters for three. This team prides itself on having a lineup top-to-bottom that can shoot the ball, but they'll need to improve their rebounding numbers to contend with UNC.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tar Heels are confident following their win over rival NC State as they saw one of their better offensive performances of the season. RJ Davis totaled 21 points while three other players made it to double-digit scoring. The Tar Heels were dominant on the boards, out-pacing NC State 40-21 while grabbing offensive second-chance buckets. Their rebounding efforts will be the most glaring advantage over Virginia as they stand to win this game off securing the boards and answering with their half-court offense.

Expand Tweet



The Tar Heels led from the jump in their last game and the home crowd was into the rivalry from the opening tip-off. North Carolina has always been known to be one of the best atmospheres in all of college sports, but their fans have really made a difference this year as their team has posted a 10-2 record at home this season. Their opponents are just 3-5 on the road and will be walking into a hostile environment when they take the floor.

Final Virginia-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

We should see another fun matchup in the ACC with this one as both teams have a storied rivalry facing off against the other. The Tar Heels are certainly in a better position this season, but we've seen them turn in uncharacteristic performances in the past. The Virginia Cavaliers haven't been as dangerous of underdogs this season, but they can certainly put a better team on the ropes if they're able to hit their three-point looks.

The main difference in this game will be North Carolina's 36.8 RPG to Virginia's 30.2 RPG. They're far better inside with their paint scoring as well, so don't be surprised if we see a lopsided game down low. I like the momentum UNC is playing behind at home and I expect them to notch another win in this one.

Final Virginia-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -9.5 (-110)