ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia-Wake Forest.

Wake Forest is once again doing things the hard way. The Demon Deacons, under head coach Steve Forbes, have continuously stumbled in the bubble games they need to win. This has become an annual occurrence, losing late in February or early in March against an equal or inferior team in the ACC. It's not as though past Wake Forest teams needed to defeat the best of the best in the conference to make the NCAA tourney. Wake just needed to win the games it was supposed to win, and previous Demon Deacon teams could not get that job done.

It is now happening again. Wake Forest suffered a horrible loss a few weeks ago to Florida State. Then, this past Saturday, the Deacs lost to North Carolina State. These are the kinds of losses Wake fans have seen far too often under Forbes, a coach who continues to leave his team underprepared for the most important games of a season.

Wake Forest is not clearly eliminated from the NCAA Tournament bubble chase, nor is it in very good position, either. Wake Forest is right there near the cut line, but probably on the bad side of it. The Demon Deacons have work to do. They have a huge upcoming game at Duke they probably will need to win, but if they don't win that Duke game, they will have to take care of business in the other remaining games they have, starting with this game against Virginia. Wake Forest needs at least four more wins if it can't win the Duke game. It's time for the Deacs to stop fooling around if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the Virginia-Wake Forest College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Wake Forest Odds

Virginia: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Wake Forest: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 129.5 (-115)

Under: 129.5 (-105)

How to Watch Virginia vs Wake Forest

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are going up against a Wake Forest team which is clearly feeling the burden of trying to live up to expectations and get into the NCAA Tournament. Wake Forest has crumbled under pressure against NC State and Florida State, two teams which aren't very good. Some people will come back and say in response that Virginia isn't very good. Well, that's true. However, if Wake couldn't handle an NC State team last Saturday which was 3-12 in the ACC entering that contest, why would it be any different for Wake against Virginia? The Hoos aren't good, but they are better than NC State. The spread is almost nine whole points. UVA can at least keep this game close enough to cover the number.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest is at home in a must-win game. The loss to North Carolina State significantly reduced the margin for error this team has in its attempt to get an ?NCAA Tournament berth. The season is fully on the line. There is an awareness that if Wake loses this game, the upcoming road trip to Duke will be an absolute, non-negotiable must win. Wake, by winning this Virginia game, would at least keep alive the possibility that it can lose the Duke game but collect wins in several other games and maybe sneak into the NCAAs. Losing to Virginia would end that dream. Wake will treat this game with the importance it deserves, and that will enable Wake to win big, by 15 points.

Final Virginia-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Wake, but we certainly aren't going to trust the Deacs given what we have seen from them over the past few weeks. Pass.

Final Virginia-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -8.5