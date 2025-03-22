ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks host the Golden State Warriors for a rare battle at State Farm Arena. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Hawks prediction and pick.

Golden State is coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday night, 117-114. However, Stephen Curry left the game with an injury after a hard fall. The good news is that there was no structural damage and he shouldn't miss too much time. Curry will not play in this game against the Hawks and the Warriors must try and win a crucial game without him. GS is 41-29 on the season which places them 6th in the Western Conference. They own a 1.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hawks will be playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament when the regular season ends. They are too far behind the Detroit Pistons to earn the 6th seed, however, are in a very comfortable spot to not fall out of the picture altogether. At 33-36, the Hawks own a 1.5-game lead over the Orland Magic as the 7th seed. They are 17-17 at home where they play better than on the road. However, ATL is coming off a huge win against the Charlotte Hornets 134-102 on the road.

Here are the Warriors-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Hawks Odds

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors defeated the Hawks 120-97 the last time they met. Although, that game was back in November. Both of these teams look different and the Warriors will be led by former Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler. The Dubs have been playing great basketball since trading for the former All-Star In 18 games, Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He and Draymond Green will need to lead the Warriors in a tough game against a Hawks team aiming to catch fire before the playoffs.

Gary Payton II is a game-time decision for the Warriors. For the Hawks, Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr. are out. Trae Young and Caris LeVert are both a game-time decision as well. If Young doesn't play, the Warriors will be in a great position to cover this spread.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks need Young and LeVert available to have a chance in this game. Jalen Johnson is done for the season and Dyson Daniels can't do it all on his own. The young star is turning into one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. Daniels will be a candidate for DPOY when the season ends. On the season, he is averaging 3.0 steals and 0.7 blocks to go with his 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He also shoots 48.5% from the floor. There isn't anything he can't do. The good news is that he and Young should make a formidable backcourt for years to come, assuming the Hawks hold on to Young for the future.

ATL is 5th in the NBA in scoring at 117.3 points per game. The Warriors are 18th at 113.3 per game. ATL has an advantage if this is a high-scoring game. However, GS is one of the top teams in the league on defense and allows just 110.8 per game, which is 7th. The Hawks need Young available to be able to score enough to cover this spread. Without Young, I would stay away.

Final Warriors-Hawks Prediction & Pick

If Young is available, I like the Hawks to cover this spread at home. He is currently probable. They may not win, but without Curry, they have enough to keep it close.

Final Warriors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks +2.5 (-110)