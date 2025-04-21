ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago White Sox are looking to split their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

White Sox-Red Sox Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Walker Buehler

Jonathan Cannon (0-2) with a 4.48 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18.1 innings pitched, 11 walks, 18 strikeouts, .239 oBA

Last Start: vs. Athletics: No Decision, 4.1 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 0-2, 9.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 9.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 9 strikeouts, .263 oBA

Walker Buehler (2-1) with a 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 20.2 innings pitched, 5 walks, 17 strikeouts, .266 oBA

Last Start: at Tampa Bay Rays: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 1-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9.1 innings pitched, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, .278 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Red Sox Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: +220

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Red Sox

Time: 11:10 AM ET/8:10 AM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox have five total wins on the season. However, three of those wins have come against the Red Sox. Chicago has played their best baseball when facing off with Boston. In fact, the White Sox have scored 29 runs in their six games against Boston, which is 42.6 percent of their total runs scored this season. Additionally, Chicago is averaging seven hits per game. If they can have another good game against the Red Sox, they will be able to cover the spread.

The White Sox are handing the ball to their hot-handed pitcher, Jonathan Cannon. Cannon has not pitched well on the road this season, but he is very good at home. He has to find a way to carry his home success on the road. Cannon has done a good job limiting hits, and he keeps the ball on the ground. If he can find a way to shut down Boston, the White Sox will have a chance to win this game on the road.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Walker Buehler had a tough start to the season. He has been much better lately, though. In his last two starts, Buehler has thrown 11.1 innings pitched, allowed just seven hits, struck out 10, and he has allowed only three earned runs. Those two games have come against much better teams than the Chicago White Sox, as well. With Buehler pitching the way he is, the Red Sox will have a great chance to cover the spread.

As mentioned, Cannon has not pitched well on the road. In his two road starts, Cannon has lost to the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. In those two starts, the right-hander has allowed nine earned runs in 9.0 innings pitched. Along with that, he has walked six batters and given up three home runs. Boston has done a pretty good job on offense this season. With Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, Kristian Campbell and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox are very dangerous. If their lineup gets hot, they are going to be very hard to beat.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are not a good team, and Cannon does not pitch well on the road. For that reason, I will take the Red Sox to cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-137)