ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another MLB betting prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of this current series between American League ball clubs. The Chicago White Sox will search for their first win against the Athletics as the A's currently lead the series 3-0. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick.

White Sox-Athletics Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon (RHP) vs. Jeffrey Springs (LHP)

Jonathan Cannon (0-3) with a 4.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 K, 24.1 IP

Last Start: (L) @ BOS – 6.0 IP, 4 K, 4 ER

Away Splits: (0-3) with a 7.80 ERA, .262 OBA, 13 K, 15.0 IP

Jeffrey Springs (3-2) with a 5.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 23 K, 22.1 IP

Last Start: (L) @ MIL – 2.1 IP, 3 K, 4 ER

Home Splits: (1-1) with a 7.00 ERA, .308 OBA, 7 K, 9.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Athletics Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +184

Athletics: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Athletics

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, NBC Sports California, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago White Sox enter this second game of the series in last place in the AL Central Division with just six wins on the season. They managed a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Twins in their most recent series, but they're winless thus far against the Athletics and were outscored 23-4 during their previous 0-3 series against them. With this being their second and final series against the A's, the White Sox will be pressed to find a win during this current road stand.

The White Sox bats haven't shown up this season as they rank near MLB's bottom three in most statistical categories, ranking last in batting average (.203) and slugging (.310). Andrew Benintendi leads the team with just four home runs on the season as they've been managing to do most of their damage with extra-base hits on the base paths. Still, they'll need to get over their batting woes if they want to have any chance of putting together a competitive outing.

Jonathan Cannon will be making the start here searching for his first win on the season with an 0-3 record thus far. All three of his losses have come on the road this season as he allowed four runs during his last outing. His prior outing saw him manage 4.1 innings without giving up any runs, so he's certainly capable of a quality start if he's able to find his control early.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are currently last in the AL West standings, but they're only one game below .500 and could overtake the Los Angeles Angels if they can manage this pace. They just ended their three-game series against the Texas Rangers with back-to-back wins, and given their 3-0 record against the White Sox this season, they stand a serious chance to climb over .500 with a few wins throughout this matchup.

The Athletics managed to rally over the Rangers thanks to a two-out single by Jacob Wilson in the ninth inning, so it's a promising sign to see this team show much more life than they did the previous season. They're already on pace to surpass their win total from a year ago, and as they await relocation, this could be the positive season A's fans have been hoping for quite some time. They also rank fourth in MLB in slugging (.432), and their ability to hit the deep ball has earned them wins throughout this season.

The A's will be sending Jeffrey Springs to the mound behind a solid 3-2 record and 1.66 WHIP. While his ERA skyrockets to 7.00 on the road as he's given up at least three or more runs over his last four starts, he's done a solid job of limiting extra-base hits and leaving runners stranded. He'll need to put forth another quality start for the A's to continue their success over Chicago.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are just 2-8 over their last 10 games, and they're on pace for one of the worst overall records in Major League Baseball this season. The Athletics, on the other hand, have been rallying behind their bats this season and quietly have one of the better power-hitting lineups in baseball. With their ability to hit home runs in the late innings of games, they're able to give themselves a chance even when trailing throughout the final stretch.

Given how this series has gone so far this season, we have to side with the Athletics to grab the win and continue their success against the White Sox. The White Sox have seriously struggled to score runs this year, and until we can see them trend the opposite direction, we'll keep riding the A's during this particular matchup.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics ML (-220)