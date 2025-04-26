ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Chicago White Sox look to pick up the win on the road when they take on the Athletics in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick.

White Sox-Athletics Projected Starters

Davis Martin vs. Osvaldo Bido

Davis Martin – (1-3) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Martin took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs (zero earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings.

2025 Road Splits: Martin has had a rough time on the road so far this season, where he is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 10 innings.

Osvaldo Bido – (2-2) with a 4.85 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP

Last Start: Bido (2-2) took the loss Tuesday as the A's fell 8-5 to the Rangers, surrendering eight runs on eight hits, including four home runs, and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

2025 Home Splits: Bido has pitched well at all at home to start the season, where he is 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 10.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Athletics Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +180

Athletics: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Athletics

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox are well-positioned to top Osvaldo Bido and the Athletics on Sunday, thanks to Martin’s recent stretch of competitive outings and his ability to keep games close at home. Despite a tough start to the year, Martin has delivered two quality starts in his last three appearances, including a strong six-inning, one-run effort against the Red Sox and a five-inning, one-run outing versus the Tigers. If the White Sox offense can provide early run support, as they did in Martin’s win over Boston, he’s shown he can settle in and give his team a chance to win.

On the other side, Osvaldo Bido has been steady but not overpowering for Oakland, with a 4.85 ERA and 1.58 WHIP and just 16 strikeouts in 26 innings, indicating he allows plenty of baserunners. In his last start against Chicago, Bido allowed a home run and scattered five hits over 5.2 innings, but the White Sox lineup, led by Andrew Benintendi and Lenyn Sosa, has shown the ability to capitalize on mistakes and produce in key spots. If Martin can continue his home success and the White Sox bats find timely hits, Chicago has a solid path to outduel Bido and the Athletics and snap their skid on Sunday.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Osvaldo Bido and the Athletics are primed to defeat Davis Martin and the White Sox on Sunday, thanks to Bido’s consistent ability to limit damage and induce weak contact. Through his first five starts of 2025, Bido has posted a 4.85 ERA over 26 innings, highlighted by a standout performance against Chicago where he allowed just one run on five hits across 5.2 innings, helping the A’s to a 3-1 victory. Bido’s knack for generating soft contact-opponents averaged just 87.2 mph exit velocity in that outing has kept his pitch count low and allowed him to work through trouble without relying on strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Athletics’ offense has shown more consistency than Chicago’s, with players like Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson providing a spark in the lineup. The White Sox, in contrast, have struggled to find offensive rhythm and have not won a game as a moneyline favorite this season. Davis Martin, while showing flashes of potential, owns a 3.95 ERA and has been prone to giving up hard contact and runs in bunches, especially when facing deeper lineups. With Bido’s recent track record against the White Sox and Oakland’s balanced attack, the Athletics are well-positioned to secure another win at home on Sunday.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup favors the Athletics, with Osvaldo Bido set to outduel Davis Martin and the struggling White Sox. Bido’s recent consistency-highlighted by a strong outing against Chicago earlier this season-gives the A’s a clear edge, especially with his ability to limit hard contact and pitch deep into games. The Athletics’ lineup, boosted by emerging bats like Tyler Soderstrom, should capitalize on Martin’s tendency to allow big innings. Expect the Athletics' bullpen to hold any late lead, as the A’s secure a close but convincing win over a White Sox team still searching for offensive answers.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics (-215), Under 9.5 (-122)