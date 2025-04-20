ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago White Sox will conclude their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park. It will be a fun showdown in Beantown as we continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Red Sox prediction and pick.

White Sox-Red Sox Projected Starters

Sean Burke vs. Tanner Houck

Sean Burke (1-3) with a 7.56 ERA

Last Start: Burke struggled mightily in his last outing, allowing five earned runs on six hits through 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Athletics.

Away Splits: Burke is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in one road start.

Tanner Houck (0-2) with a 9.16 ERA

Last Start: Houck was awful in his last outing, allowing 12 runs, 11 earned, on 10 hits through only 2 1/3 innings of work.

Home Splits: Houck is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA through one start at Fenway Park.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Red Sox Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: +205

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Red Sox

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: NESN, CHSN

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are already gearing up for another bad season, and the month of April is only halfway complete. Unfortunately, they only had four wins coming into the weekend, and it does not look like they will be getting any more anytime soon. Due to their poor performance, the White Sox may consider selling off assets sooner rather than later.

Another example of this bad team was in full display on Friday, when they lost 10-3. After doing nothing in the first inning, the White Sox allowed three runs in the bottom half. Martin Perez lasted three innings while allowing four earned runs. Sadly, the bullpen did not do much better. After finally getting a run of their own, the White Sox allowed two more runs in the bottom half. By the time the fifth inning came around, it was already 5-1, and there was not much hope for the White Sox to come back.

Ironically, Luis Robert was not in the lineup. Instead, their top two options, Andrew Benintendi and Lenyn Sosa, combined to go 2 for 7 with two runs. The White Sox need better work from their hitters.

Burke must do a good job and avoid giving up early runs. When Burke exits, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 14th in baseball in team ERA.

The White Sox will cover the spread if they can string some runs together early in the game and build a lead. Then, they need Burke to pitch well and avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are meandering around .500 right now, not really getting off to the start they envisioned. Regardless, they have the potential to do more and build themselves.

Alex Bregman has exploded to start the season and is one of the exciting new players the Sox have added to their collection. Now, they hope that he can continue to play well. After struggling to start the season, Rafael Devers is starting to pick it up. So far, Devers is hitting one home run, nine RBIs, and 11 runs. The Red Sox expect him to get things going if he wants to match the 28 home runs he slugged last season. Meanwhile, Jarren Duran continues to thrive at the top of the lineup, and he will look to get on base. But Trevor Story had a ridiculous game on Friday, erupting for two home runs for six combined RBIs.

Houck is still searching for his first win. If he can escape the game with the lead, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 12th in baseball in team ERA. Aroldis Chapman is the closer and came into the weekend with four saves.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if their top of the lineup can continue to produce. Then, they need a good outing from Houck and for the bullpen to hold the line.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Despite being one of the worst teams in baseball, the White Sox keep it close, coming in with a 10-10 mark against the spread, while the Red Sox are 11-11 against the spread. Additionally, the White Sox are 4-4 against the spread on the road, while the Red Sox are 3-6 against the spread at Fenway Park.

Houck continues to search for his first win. Luckily, he is facing the White Sox. That will be enough as he dominates a very bad lineup and leads the Red Sox to a big win and sweep.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-126)