The Chicago White Sox just won another series. These moments don't happen often, but the White Sox are clearly putting forth a robust effort each time they take the field. They aren't playing especially well, but they are playing hard, and they are making life difficult for their opponents. If you look at the past week of baseball the White Sox have played, they have had midgame leads in many of their contests. Their starting pitching has been solid. Their bullpen has wobbled late, costing them a few losses, but they are not getting blown out and are showing a measure of resilience. However, the White Sox have been absolutely worn out by division opponents in recent seasons. They will have their hands full against a Kansas City Royals team which might be developing some rhythm and confidence at the plate after scuffling for a large portion of the first month of the season.

White Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Shane Smith vs Cole Ragans

Shane Smith (1-1) has a 2.23 ERA entering this start. He has been Chicago's most impressive new pitcher in the early weeks of the 2025 season. For a team which is more than 10 games under .500, it is conspicuous that Smith has only one loss and only two total decisions so far this season. What does that tell you? He pitches well and puts his team in position to win. Either the White Sox win when he is on the mound, or they lose only because of their bullpen, with Smith getting a no-decision. Smith is one very visible source of optimism for the White Sox and what they are building for the future. If he sticks in Chicago, he could be part of a team which, in 2027 or 2028, might become remotely competent and won't be a total pushover in the AL Central.

Last Start: April 30 vs Milwaukee Brewers — 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 15 2/3 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 16 K

Cole Ragans (1-1) has a 4.40 ERA. He missed his last start and has not pitched since April 24. He left that April 24 start early against the Colorado Rockies, clearly in discomfort. The injury turned out to be a left groin strain. The Royals needed to rest him and give him a chance to physically recover. It will be interesting to see how comfortable and sharp Ragans is in this start. Let's see what he brings to the table.

Last Start: April 24 vs Colorado Rockies — 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 14 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 2 HR, 4 BB, 18 K

