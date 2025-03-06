ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild will head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Vancouver Canucks. It will be a showdown at Rogers Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Wild-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Wild lead the head-to-head series 56-53. Also, they have gone 9-1 over the past 10 games against the Canucks. The Wild also have won the last two games at Rogers Arena. Recently, the Wild defeated the Canucks 3-2 on December 3, 2024, at Xcel Energy Center.

Here are the Wild-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Canucks Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Wild vs Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, FDSN and FDSW

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild traded for Gustav Nyquist to help with their depth and injury woes. Unfortunately, the injuries have been steady this season, as the Wild have persevered and overcome many hurdles. But with Kirill Kaprizov still sidelined, there are still lingering questions as to what the Wild will do as they continue to fluctuate between third place in the Central Division and the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Even through the injuries, the Wild have played well. Moreover, they are currently the best road team in the NHL. Part of that is due to an excellent system implemented by John Hynes, who has guided this team to succeed despite the ailments and obstacles. The second-year coach has displayed excellent coaching as he continues to lead the Wild to victories.

Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi have been productive and done well without Kaprizov. Meanwhile, veteran Mats Zuccarello has continued to contribute to this offense. Yet, the offense has often been stagnant, ranking 20th in goals and 25th in assists. The Wild also are 18th in shooting percentage. Likewise, converting on the powerplay has not been good, either. The Wild have won games despite a lack of scoring often.

Filip Gustavsson has been the major reason for the success, going 24-13-3 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He plays behind a defense that is 11th in goals against but second-to-last on the penalty kill.

This team has done well in March so far, winning 1-0 against the Boston Bruins and going into Climate Pledge Arena and beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Prior to that, they had lost three in a row, which came immediately after three wins in a row. The inconsistency has been maddening. Still, the Wild have done enough to keep themselves competitive.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can find a way to get some pucks into the net. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and giving the Canucks too many chances.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Quinn Hughes is injured and did not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Regardless, the Canucks still defeated the Ducks 3-2, not allowing Anaheim any room to maneuver on the ice.

The Canucks have been very stagnant at times, and their style has been boring often. Mainly, the Canucks rely on the opportunity and quick chances. They play a stiffening-style defense that relies on blocking shots and not letting the opposition get good shots. The Canucks did not score in the first period against the Ducks but erupted for three in the second period. Ultimately, it was enough to hold them off.

But the Canucks need more from Elias Pettersson. So far, it has not been a good season for the center, as his numbers are down across the board. Pettersson contributed in the win against the Ducks, registering an assist. The Canucks will need him to create some offense.

Kevin Lankinen is the goalie and only had to face 16 shots against Anaheim, stopping all but two. His defense blocked 15 shots and leveled 26 hits.

The Canucks will cover the spread if they can deliver some consistent offense. Then, their defense must frustrate Minnesota and not allow them room to shoot.

Final Wild-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are 26-35 against the spread, while the Wild are 30-32 against the spread. Moreover, the Canucks are 15-17 against the spread on the road, while the Wild are 8-20 against the spread at home. The Wild are 28-32-2 against the over/under, while the Canucks are 28-31-2 against the over/under.

The Wild are the best road team in the NHL. I think this will play a huge factor in this game as they go into Vancouver and play well. The Canucks are a solid team. Yet, they cannot beat better teams without Hughes. I have the Wild covering on the road.

Final Wild-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-250)