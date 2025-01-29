ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Xavier Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays have steadied themselves as this college basketball season has unfolded. Creighton was just 7-5 through its first 12 games of the season and was not a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team roughly a month ago at Christmastime. However, the Jays have become a strong team over the past month, winning five games in a row and seven of eight to move to 14-6 and solidify their position as a tournament team. Creighton has engineered a defensive resurgence, holding opponents to 64 points or fewer in five of the seven wins in this recent 7-1 stretch. The Bluejays are getting tighter and more disciplined at the defensive end of the court. When the defense isn't quite as sharp as Creighton would like it to be, the Jays are able to score. They beat Butler 80-76 and handled Villanova 86-79 to boost their place in the Big East standings and make a run at the conference championship. Creighton is 7-2 in Big East play, putting the team 1.5 games behind co-leaders Marquette and St. John's. Creighton defeated St. John's, giving Rick Pitino's team its only conference loss to this point in the season.

Xavier basketball is bouncing back, too. The Musketeers were 9-7 through their first 16 games and were not an NCAA Tournament team. Now the Musketeers are on the bubble, and one could make the argument they are on the good side of the bubble after a 4-1 record in their last five games. Xavier has beaten Villanova, Marquette and UConn, three quality wins which significantly improve the Musketeers' overall profile. The one loss in X's past five games was an overtime loss on the road at co-Big East leader St. John's. Xavier had a double-digit lead in that game. This team would be a lot more comfortable relative to NCAA Tournament selection if it had been able to finish off that win. It did not, making this road game at Creighton that much more important for coach Sean Miller's team.

How to Watch Xavier vs Creighton

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier has been playing excellent basketball of late. The Musketeers are playing confidently and have been able to handle quality opposition. Keep in mind here that Xavier's win over Marquette was on the road. It's not as though Xavier is only winning games at home during this recent spell of good play. Xavier is working well at both ends of the court and is generally in a groove. Xavier can lose this game by five points and still cover the spread. That is certainly attractive from a betting perspective.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton can not only match, but exceed, the standard Xavier is displaying right now. Xavier has been strong over a five-game period; Creighton has been really good over its past eight games and is locked in at the defensive end of the court. Playing at home, the Jays have a real chance to make Xavier's offense struggle.

Final Xavier-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This is a game where waiting on a live play makes sense. If the score shifts after the first 10 minutes of the game, you could get an adjusted in-game line which might be attractive. The pregame line is hard to choose from on either side.

Final Xavier-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Xavier +5.5