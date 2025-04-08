ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of a three-game series as the New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers, It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Tigers prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Andy Ibanez hit a three-run shot in the third inning to give the Tigers the lead. Aaron Judge would drive in a run with a single in the top of the fifth, but Justin-Henry Malloy would drive in two more runs in the fifth inning for the Tigers. The Tigers would add another goal in the seventh inning. In the top of the eighth inning, Cody Bellinger scored on a throwing error. Still, the Yankees would not score again and would fall 6-2.

The Yankees and Tigers played game two on Tuesday, with Carlos Carrasco and Tarik Skuball on the mound. The Tigers won 5-0.

Yankees-Tigers Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Jack Flaherty

Max Fried (1-0) with a 2.61 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Fried went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would give up one home run, but it led to the only run of the game he gave up as Fried took the win.

Away Splits: Fried is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and a .273 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Jack Flaherty (1-0) with a 2.38 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Flaherty went 5.3 innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He would strike out seven and would allow just one run, taking the win over the White Sox.

Home Splits: Flaherty is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and a .150 opponent batting average.

Here are the Yankees-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Tigers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -142

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: YES/FDSNDT

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Paul Goldschmidt leads the top of the order for the Yankees. He is hitting .342 on the year with a .405 OBP. Furthermore, he has two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and seven runs scored. Hitting right behind him is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .233 with a .278 OBP. He has a home run, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. Hitting third is Aaron Judge. Judge is hitting .325 with a .426 OBP. He has six home runs, 18 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Behind Judge is Jazz Chisholm Jr. He hitting .214 but with a .283 OBP. Further, he has four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Following Chisholm is Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .268 this year with a .333 OBP. He has four home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Also having a solid year is catcher Austin Wells. Wells is hitting just .212 but has a .308 OBP with a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. Finally, Jasson Dominguez is hitting .242 with a home run, three RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justyn-Henry Malloy has been hitting lead-off plenty this year. He is hitting just .235 this year but has a .462 OBP. He has two doubles, four RBIs, and four runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson has been solid near the top of the lineup. He is hitting .289 on the year with a .400 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Joining him in the middle of the line up is Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting just .219, but with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored.

Meanwhile, Riley Greene has been great this year. He is hitting .317 on the year with a .333 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs scored this year. Behind Greene in the lineup is Colt Keith. Keith is hitting just .185 but with a .436 OBP. Further, he has one RBI and six runs scored this year.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers in this game are coming off solid outings and both have been great this year. The current members of the Yankees have 51 career at-bats against Jack Flaherty and have hit .255 with a .309 OBP. They have three doubles, four home runs, and eight RBIs. This includes a home run and two RBIs from Aaron Judge. Meanwhile, members of the Tigers have hit .261 against Max Fried but have just three RBIs and only one extra-base hit. The Yankees' OPS against Flaherty is .85,8 while the Tigers' OPS against Fried is just .697. The Yankees' offense is based on getting players on base and hitting home runs from there. That works perfectly as they face Flaherty. Take the Yankees here.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-142)