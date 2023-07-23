We're back with another prediction and pick for Sunday's BIG3 Basketball slate from sunny Miami, Florida. The second matchup will be aired on CBS and features the Power (3-1) taking on the Ghost Ballers (3-1) in a battle of top teams in the league. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Power-Ghost Ballers prediction and pick.

The Power come into this one having won their game last week against the Ball Hogs. It was their toughest test of the season as they faced off against the fastest team in the league, but the Power were able to hold on through the play of their big men down low. They'll look to set themselves apart as a top team by beating the Ghost Ballers.

The Ghost Ballers come into this week off a pivotal win over Tri-State in Week 4. Their size over their opponents proved to be a deciding factor in the win and they were aided by the fact that Tri-State couldn't make a three to save their lives. They come into this matchup completely confident they can ride their momentum to another win.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Power-Ghost Ballers Odds

Power: +2.5 (-110)

Ghost Ballers: -2.5 (-110)

Over (93.5): -110

Under (93.5): -110

How to Watch Power vs. Ghost Ballers

TV: CBS

Stream: BIG3.com, fuboTV

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

Why Power Will Win

The Power were one of these favorites coming into this season and they haven't disappointed up to this point. Their hallmark is their steady play and proficiency using their big men for offense. They're led by TJ Cline and Royce White, who both do a great job of providing defense in the paint and a balanced scoring attack on offense. Cline is automatic around the rim and White uses his post moves to get open.

To win this game, Power will once again have to work through their big men in this one. It's been working for the majority of the season, so they should continue to stick to their game plan as they'll be the slighter longer team once again. Look for them to run a ton of pick-and-roll situations to try and free up their big men. If they can find a steady scoring pace, they could be able to win this game off consistency alone.

Why Ghost Ballers Will Win

The Ghost Ballers are a surprising team to be in this spot but they've proved time and time again that they're a real team to be feared this season. Mike Taylor continues to lead the way for them and notched a game-high 21 points on 8-12 shooting. They trounced Tri-State 50-33 and proved that their success has been anything but a fluke. A different player can get going for them each week and they're proving to be a resilient team down the stretch in games.

To win this game, Darnell Jackson will once again have to have a good game in the paint. The Ghost Ballers are unique in the fact that their big men can get very hot from three in a hurry. If Jackson and Chris Johnson can spread the floor effectively and find open threes, the Ghost Ballers could see themselves in a position to seal this game.

Final Power-Ghost Ballers Prediction & Pick

This is one of the marquee matchups of Week 5 and the play of the big men will be on full display. Both lineups have very talented bigs and run the majority of their offenses through them. Power has been better with their ball movement, but the Ghost Ballers have been lights-out with their shooting. We should see a great battle down low, but let's go with the Ghost Ballers to get the win on a count of their recent shooting.

Final Power-Ghost Ballers Prediction & Pick: Ghost Ballers -2.5 (-110)