Still unsigned with 2022 NFL preseason in full swing, Odell Beckham Jr. is one player who has plenty of value in free agency even as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. If OBJ decides not to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, there are other prominent suitors interested in the veteran wideout, including the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender on the verge of championship stardom, and there have been some teases suggesting a partnership could come to fruition.

After a heartbreaking defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, the Bills will be back with a vengeance and ready to take the league by storm. If Beckham wants to capture back-to-back Super Bowl rings, this would be another great route for him to take if he decides to not re-sign with the Rams. Let’s explore why Beckham joining the Bills in free agency would be a good play for both parties.

Reasons Buffalo Bills must sign Odell Beckham Jr.

3. It would be a fun reunion for OBJ and Von Miller

Late last year, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller joined the Rams, albeit in different fashion (Miller was a trade and Beckham was a free agent). After sharing a FaceTime call with one another, OBJ decided to join Miller to chase a ring with him in the bright lights of Los Angeles. This time around, they’d be reuniting on a tailor-made championship contender loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

There’s no doubt that Beckham and Miller were a vital part of the Rams’ success in 2022. Entering a new season, they’d both get a fresh start with a storied franchise in Buffalo and could once again be a part of history. All the while winning a ring for the second straight time and further staking their claims as all-time greats.

2. OBJ and Josh Allen would form killer on-field chemistry

Last season in LA, Beckham formed instant on-field chemistry with Matthew Stafford. His selflessness allowed him to be a seamless fit in the Rams’ offense. In Buffalo, he’d be able to accomplish more of that same success with Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who has become one of the premier gunslingers of the NFL.

When at full strength, Beckham is a clutch playmaker whose speed, agility, and crafty hands allow him to reel in any pass that’s thrown his way. Add to that Allen’s football-IQ, quarterback vision, and deep ball accuracy, and these two Pro Bowl talents would form a dynamic duo. The best part of all this is that Beckham would be able to thrive playing alongside Allen without needing to be the No. 1 option at receiver.

1. Odell Beckham Jr. would give Buffalo the deepest receiving corps in the NFL

Already boasting a ton of depth and versatility in the passing game, the addition of OBJ would give the Bills the most lethal aerial assault in the league. Beckham would add to an already impressive air game that features Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, Jamison Crowder, Tavon Austin, and O.J. Howard.

The Bills’ signing of Beckham could be a decisive move that puts them over the top and earns them their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Last season, Beckham’s decision to join the Rams changed the course of their season and helped them win it all, and on the Bills he’d be able to repeat this success.