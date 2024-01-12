This doesn't look too good, Bills Mafia...

As the 2024 NFL Playoffs approach, the Buffalo Bills are once again in the mix. With an impressive 11-6 record in the regular season, they have secured a spot in the playoffs. However, despite their success, there is a fatal flaw that will ultimately doom them in their quest for a Super Bowl title.

The Bills' 2023 NFL season

The Bills navigated through the 2024 season with relative quiet. They clinched the AFC East Division title by outpacing the Miami Dolphins. Recently, however, left tackle Dion Dawkins detailed a gruesome finger injury sustained during a clash with their division rivals. On a brighter note, Bills' Gabe Davis managed to escape a major injury. Instead, he was diagnosed with a specific type of knee sprain.

Heading into the upcoming clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills are riding high on a five-game winning streak. They boasted victories over formidable opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Steelers enter the game on a three-game winning streak after grappling with three consecutive losses earlier in the season.

Here we will look at the Buffalo Bills' fatal flaw that could really spell their doom in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Josh Allen's Picks

In a stunning turnaround, the Bills emerged victorious against the Chiefs in Kansas City during the regular season. That win helped propel them from the brink of playoff exclusion to closely trailing the Ravens. However, Buffalo does have a potentially fatal weakness. We're talking about the specter of Josh Allen's turnovers. This leaves them susceptible to a potential upset, if not by the resilient Steelers then someone else down the postseason rabbit hole.

Remember that in Week 18, Allen grappled with two interceptions and a fumble. Both interceptions occurred in the end zone. The first interception, a perplexing one, transpired at the Miami 5 on a 3rd-and-goal when Allen misread Gabe Davis's route. This resulted in a wide-open interception by Miami cornerback Eli Apple.

On the subsequent drive, a 4th-and-2 attempt saw Allen aiming for the end zone again. This time, Davis tripped, leading to a pick by DeShon Elliott. Although some argue that Allen's intentional deep throw might have saved field position, it marked the Bills' second turnover of the day.

Sean McDermott Calls Allen Out

Not officially credited as a turnover, Allen's slant pass to Ty Johnson at the end of the first half also cost the Bills a scoring opportunity. They failed to spike the ball in time. Coach Sean McDermott called out Allen for not throwing into the end zone, emphasizing the need for more strategic decisions.

The final turnover saw Allen stripped by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during a 3rd-and-13 play in the red zone. Wilkins forced and recovered the fumble, adding to the Bills' turnover woes.

Which Josh Allen Will We See?

The Bills' big question is this — which version of Josh Allen will take the field against the Steelers? Will it be the first-half-against-Miami Allen, the one who threw two ill-fated end-zone interceptions? Alternatively, can we expect the second-half Allen, the resilient force who propelled the Bills to victory?

In the latter half of the game, Allen showcased his prowess by completing 14 of 15 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. His remarkable performance included converting five crucial third/fourth downs with his legs, featuring an incredible 15-yard scramble on 3rd-and-13.

The Bills SHOULD Win

Yes, the Bills can secure victories despite turnovers. They actually own a 15-19 record in games where they lost the turnover margin initiated by Allen. Still, remember that the playoffs present a higher-stakes scenario. Sure, the Bills are expected to prevail in the Wild Card Round. That said, their prospects become bleaker in subsequent rounds against formidable opponents like the Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Dolphins, or Houston Texans. A potential matchup with the Ravens is deemed even riskier. This signals that the Bills may survive a game with Allen throwing interceptions, but the chances of winning more than one hinge on necessary changes.

Looking Ahead

As the Bills embark on their postseason journey with a mix of triumphs and trials, the specter of Josh Allen's turnovers looms large. This threatens to cast a shadow over their playoff aspirations. The resilience displayed in overcoming turnovers during the regular season may not be enough to secure a deep playoff run. This is especially true when faced with the formidable challenges that lie ahead.

Yes, the Bills should navigate the Wild Card Round successfully. However, the fatal flaw of Allen's penchant for turnovers raises concerns about their ability to make a deep run. The Bills' playoff fate hangs in the balance, dependent on their capacity to address this Achilles' heel and transform potential defeats into triumphant victories on the road to the Super Bowl.