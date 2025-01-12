First, Josh Allen got angry. Then Allen pulled off a magic act. And after the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Broncos, Allen sounded off on Ty Johnson’s crazy fourth-down touchdown.

Allen gave high praise to Johnson, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“I’ve been saying it all year long,” Allen said. “Ty Johnson is the best third-down back in football. The things he’s able to do for us. The way we communicate. Him in the pass game. Blocking. And running the ball. He does it all. I’m so happy for him. So proud of him.

“He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down. No point in holding it, taking a sack. They played man. Just gave him a chance.”

Allen threw two touchdown passes, James Cook scored on a 5-yard run and finished with 120 yards rushing, and the Bills ripped the Broncos 31-7 in a Wild Card game Sunday.

Bills QB Josh Allen likes his weapons

It’s difficult to defend the Bills, who became the first team in NFL history with 30 rushing scores and 30 passing touchdowns in the same season.

And Johnson is part of that mix, Allen said, according to buffalobills.com.

“I just extended,” Allen said of the game-changing play. “Ty did what Ty does. And he made a heck of play for us. We just wanted to play our best football, and I feel like we did that today.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott deserves credit for making the decision to go instead of settling for a field goal.

“That’s a lot of faith in the defense as well,” Allen said. “We hope to get that fourth and one more often than not. But it speaks a lot that Coach has that trust in us.

“Our guys just made plays. That’s why we’ve got so much faith in everybody in this room.”

Of course, things get tougher quickly. The Bills will play host to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs.