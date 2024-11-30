As the Buffalo Bills prepare for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, they'll receive a major defensive boost ahead of Sunday's game. After spending a year on the Bills' IR, linebacker Matt Milano has been activated ahead of their matchup with a struggling 49ers team, per Adam Schefter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Bills activated former All-Pro LB Matt Milano from the injured reserve list, per source,” Schefter wrote. “Milano now is expected to play vs. the 49ers in his first game since Oct. 8, 2023, when the Bills and Jaguars squared off in London 420 days ago Sunday.”

The last time Milano suited up for a game was in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Milano suffered a season-ending leg injury in that game, nullifying the remainder of 2023 for the star linebacker.

Following his leg injury, it appeared that Milano would be cleared for Week 1 of the 2024 season. However, two days before the Bills' second preseason game in 2024, Milano suffered a bicep injury that would keep him sidelined for another 12 weeks.

So, as the Bills look to continue their dominance this season, it appears they'll be doing so with a face they've missed on defense.

All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker returns to Bills' defense

After being drafted in 2017 out of Boston College, Milano had his best season with the Bills in 2022. That season, he earned First Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl invite.

However, having not played a full season since then, it could take some time for Milano to return to his All-Pro and Pro Bowl self.

Making his return against a 49ers team that's had a season full of disappointment, he could be a crucial member of ending San Francisco's playoff streak. The 49ers have been a playoff team in three of the last five seasons with back-to-back first-place finishes in the NFC West.

And with the Bills looking to continue their own playoff streak, adding a defender like Milano could be more important than many realize. Even if he doesn't return immediately to his 2022 self, having a capable and healthy defender to mix into the linebacker rotation is nothing but a positive.