Following what felt like an early-season must-win game against the New York Jets this past Monday, the Buffalo Bills will return to Western New York this Sunday after three consecutive road games for a home contest against the struggling 1-4 Tennessee Titans. Absent from Buffalo's win against the Jets was running back James Cook, who was sidelined due to a toe injury, but according to the Bills' Thursday injury report, it looks like Cook may be back in action in Week 7.

Fans in Buffalo have grown accustom to watching the Bills “let James Cook,” but on Monday Night Football in Cook's absence, it was rookie running back Ray Davis who found himself in the kitchen. Coming into the game with just 26 career carries, Davis rushed 20 times for 97 yards against a stout Jets defense, also adding 55 receiving yards.

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, a new calf injury has landed Ray Davis on the injury report heading into the weekend. If Davis is out this weekend, that puts an even greater burden on Cook, who may not be 100 percent despite his full participation in Bills practice. This could open the door for Ty Johnson, or potentially even Frank Gore Jr. to see some action against the Titans.

Bills putting less on the shoulders of Josh Allen than they have in the past

It's possible that James Cook — and in time, even Ray Davis — will be the biggest beneficiaries of an attempt to scale-back the usage of Josh Allen. Far too often over the past few years, the Bills have gotten by simply because Josh Allen is able to play Superhero Ball in a way very few quarterbacks are capable of. Through six weeks, it appears that Buffalo is making an effort to lighten the load on the shoulders of their superstar quarterback.

Josh Allen is averaging just 193 passing yards per game, his lowest per game total since 2019. Additionally, his rush attempts per game are at an all-time low. The trade-off has been a far more efficient version of Josh Allen. His adjusted yards per attempt have reached a career best, and he currently leads the NFL in QBR. Maybe most impressively, after throwing 18 picks last year, Allen is currently the only quarterback in the league with at least three starts who hasn't thrown an interception in 2024.

Against a Tennessee Titans offense that is currently 31st in yards per game and dead last in turnovers, it's possible that on Sunday, the Bills defense can do the majority of the heavy lifting. But with games against Kansas City, San Francisco and Detroit coming up in November and December, the Bills will need to find the right balance as they compete for that elusive first Super Bowl title.