The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him available for the NFL playoffs, the team announced on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

The SMU product has been active for two games for the Bills this season, recording two receptions for 18 yards. The 33-year-old Houston native previously announced his retirement from football after departing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, after appearing in two games for the team.

Beasley is in his 11th NFL season and fourth with the Bills, after spending seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. His most productive season came in 2020 with the Bills when he hauled in 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns.

The 13-3 Bills won the AFC East after coming up victorious in their last seven games, and will host rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in the wild-card round.

Buffalo will be looking for revenge after the Dolphins edged them 21-19 back in Week 3. Josh Allen threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, adding eight rushes for 47 yards, but it wasn’t enough to topple Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

But it’ll likely be Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson manning signal-caller duties for Miami after Tagovailoa was ruled out after failing to clear the league’s concussion protocol. The star quarterback suffered another brain injury on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Mike McDaniel refused to give a timeline, saying his primary concern with Tua was “getting [him] to full health as a human being.”

Cole Beasley will look to help the Bills advance to the Divisional Playoffs for the third straight season.