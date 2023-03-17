Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Josh Allen had a successful 2022 season for the 13-3 Buffalo Bills, despite seeing their playoff run come to an end after running into the buzzsaw that was Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round. Allen ended up finishing third in the MVP race behind Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, continuing his run as one of the best quarterbacks in the league at the moment.

However, this doesn’t appear to be enough evidence for wide receiver Cole Beasley, who last played for the Bills, to view Allen as the league’s best QB, clear bias notwithstanding.

Expressing his thoughts candidly on his Twitter account, Beasley wrote that the only quarterback he’d put above Aaron Rodgers is reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“Only qb in the entire league you can put in front of Rodgers right now is Mahomes and that is it. The disrespect is crazy,” Beasley wrote.

Of course, it’s hard to dispute Patrick Mahomes’ standing as the league’s best quarterback given everything he has achieved this past season. However, who truly is the second-best quarterback behind Mahomes is up for debate. Some would say Jalen Hurts, especially after a sterling performance in the 2022 season. The results of the 2022 MVP voting points that out as well.

However, for Cole Beasley to outright declare Aaron Rodgers as the second-best QB in the league instead of naming the last quarterback he played with in Bills star Josh Allen should make things awkward for the current free agent.

In fact, Beasley even went on to defend his take by engaging in a back-and-forth with some Twitter users.

Perhaps Beasley is just trying to swing the pendulum towards the other side after fan perception of Aaron Rodgers took a hit following his uninspiring 2022 season and his drawn-out trade saga. Or maybe the former Bills and Dallas Cowboys wideout is just trying to find his way towards Rodgers’ New York Jets passing target wish list.

At the moment, there reportedly are a few teams looking to pursue Beasley in free agency after the Bills released him in early March. Beasley will be turning 34 on April 26.