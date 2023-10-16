Damar Hamlin was on the Buffalo Bills' sidelines when running back Damien Harris suffered an apparent serious injury in Week 6. Television cameras captured Hamlin lowering his head while he was in deep thought on the Bills' bench. The incident occurred in the second quarter of the Bills' 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Damar Hamlin with all the real, deep emotions about what he went through back on January 2, with his Bills teammate Damien Harris on the ground, in the latest frightening #NFL injury 🤍 pic.twitter.com/LsJeDVudIU — VC Picks (@therjpicks) October 16, 2023

Damien Harris injured his neck on a rushing play on third and one from Buffalo's 34-yard line. Harris suffered the injury while the Giants' O'Cyrus Torrence and Bobby Okereke tried to impede his progress.

Harris lay motionless on the Highmhark Stadium field for several minutes. His Bills teammates surrounded him while waiting for paramedics to transport him to a local hospital. NBC television cameras also captured fans in the stands with concerned looks on their faces. To their relief, Damien Harris flashed the thumbs-up sign while emergency responders took him off the field on a stretcher.

Regrettably, NBC has been taking a lot of heat from fans for zooming in on Damar Hamlin after the Damien Harris injury. Some of them felt the network wanted to remind fans of Hamlin's near-death experience on the gridiron in January. Hamlin's physicians diagnosed him with commotio cordis, a form of cardiac arrest that's triggered by chest area trauma.

Fast forward nine months later, Damar Hamlin took the field against the Miami Dolphins in a special teams role. It has been one of the best feel-good stories in the sports world this year.

Harris spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. He had rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries before his injury.

Here's wishing Damien Harris a speedy recovery.