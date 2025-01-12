Hailee Steinfeld continues to give Taylor Swift a run for her money as the biggest celebrity NFL fan. One week before Swift will undoubtedly be at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Kansas City Chiefs, Steinfeld donned a custom-made Buffalo Bills jacket featuring her fiancee Josh Allen.

Steinfeld had the jacket custom-made by Denim Designs by LV, LLC, a small business that focuses on sports gameday apparel. The jacket featured Allen's name and a picture of the Bills star on the back.

Lily McArthur, a North Carolina resident, owns the company. McArthur's designs have been used to honor several other NFL stars, including Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr, per her Instagram page. She has also worked on several Allen-themed designs before.

Steinfeld's jacket powered Allen and the Bills to a dominant 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round. Allen threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the game while running for 46 yards on eight carries. His ground production surpassed Lamar Jackson, making him the NFL all-time playoffs leader in quarterback rushing yards.

Buffalo advances to the AFC divisional round and will host the Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens on either Jan. 18 or Jan. 19. The game will be a rematch of a Week 4 meeting that the Ravens dominated 35-10.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld continue simultaneous success

Steinfeld and Allen got engaged on Nov. 22, 2024. The celebrity couple have not announced a targeted date for their wedding, which will have to work around both of their professional schedules. While Allen continues to pursue the Bills' first Super Bowl title in franchise history, Steinfeld's acting career continues to press on.

Steinfeld is not necessarily known for any one role in particular but is currently heavily involved with Marvel. The actress notably voices Gwen Stacy in the ongoing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” series while also portraying Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The next animated Spider-Man movie is currently in production but has been delayed beyond a feasible release date. However, Steinfeld will reprise her role as Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series “Marvel Zombies.”

Outside of Marvel, Steinfeld will star alongside Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming horror film “Sinners.” She plays the lead female character, Mary, while Jordan portrays two separate characters who are depicted as twin brothers. The movie is set to release in April.