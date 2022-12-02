Published December 2, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills got the win Thursday night against AFC East division rivals New England Patriots, 24-10. The Bills could not have asked for a better performance from themselves, but at least one of them is still not seemingly over one particular play in that contest.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer looked like he had just come away with a highlight interception off of a Mac Jones pass in the third quarter, but that pick was eventually overturned and ruled an incomplete pass. Poyer let his true feelings known on Twitter following the game.

Poyer also spoke about it in the postgame conference, doubling down on his belief that it should have been an interception credited to him.

"That's a catch to me. What's a catch nowadays?" Jordan Poyer on his almost interception 😅pic.twitter.com/IjBlLF1PfZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 2, 2022

Even without the interception, though, Poyer can say that the Bills’ defense silenced the Patriots, who went scoreless in both the second and third quarters. The Patriots had a touchdown in the first quarter, but that’s the only meaningful score they manufactured in the entire game. New England added a field goal in the fourth quarter when it was already clear Buffalo had the win virtually in the bag.

Poyer, who played in his third game back from an elbow injury, has four interceptions so far this season. Not a bad output for the veteran, considering the limited number of games he’s appeared in due to injuries.

The Bills hit two birds with one stone in that win against New England, as they have improved their record to a division-best 9-3 while also hurting the 6-6 Patriots’ playoff chances.