The Buffalo Bills are engaged in an intense matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The Bills led 10-7 early in the second quarter under the leadership of star quarterback Josh Allen. Although, Allen grabbed the attention of fans before the game's start with a keen appearance.

Several reporters spotted Allen wearing a glove on his left hand during warmups:

Allen sustained a hand injury in the Bills' season-opening Arizona Cardinals. However, he downplayed the injury saying that he was “fine.” Then, Allen was cleared for the Bills' Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins, which eased some concerns. Hopefully, Allen's hand ailment will not cause any lingering issues.

Allen amassed 108 yards and one touchdown with roughly two minutes to go in the second quarter. He and the Bills on are a mission to bounce back from their second-round defeat in the 2023-24 playoffs.

Allen totaled 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2023 regular season. He guided Buffalo to an 11-6 record, which helped them claim a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Another important Bills contributor

It is not just Allen's leadership on offense that will be vital to Buffalo, but defense as well. Fourth-year safety Damar Hamlin wants to up his leadership and has big goals for himself while playing his role with the Bills:

“I don't want to be just known as the player who lived. My story is my story. It's still being written. But I want to be known for my abilities as well. I've always had big goals on and off the field. I have so much more that I want to accomplish. People move on with their life and they think about it when they see me. I can't move on. It's a part of me. I do still have flashbacks sometimes. And within my day-to-day, I definitely think about it. I've learned to appreciate those moments in my life. But when I play a game now, those three hours, I'm only thinking about football, Hamlin said, per NFL.com.

It will be exciting to watch Hamlin, Josh Allen, and the rest of the Bills grow.