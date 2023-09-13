New York Jets fans are still reeling from the news that Aaron Rodgers will be out for the entire season with a torn Achilles. All of the hope that was lighting up the skies above MetLife Stadium has turned into a mixture of uncertainty and melancholy.

But one can take some pride in the fact that a record-breaking number of people watched this perennially-tortured franchise overcome a devastating injury to their quarterback and defeat the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

The hard-fought battle between the two AFC East rivals averaged 22.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Monday Night Football game ever to air on ESPN, via ClutchPoints (originally Front Office Sports). Whether it be out of pure shock, enjoyment, or a little bit of both, the NFL world was glued to this Week 1 showdown.

The Jets-Bills game last night averaged 22.6 million viewers. It's the most-watched Monday Night Football game ever on ESPN 🤯 (via @FOS) pic.twitter.com/r4N4MEe3Im — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

Rodgers' Jets debut obviously put many of those people in front of the television, but a hard-hitting defense, gutsy comeback and thrilling conclusion was enough to keep them invested long after the future Hall of Fame quarterback was carted off.

All of the tantalizing narratives that defined the season's first edition of MNF were scrapped almost immediately. While nothing is going to replace the allure of Aaron Rodgers saving an entire franchise and fan base, those watching live and at home still had plenty to digest.

Is there something wrong with Josh Allen? Can Zach Wilson stay out of his own way and still lead the Jets to a successful year? Did rookie Xavier Gipson just bring 83,000 fans back to life with his game-winning punt return touchdown? These were the questions going through most viewers' minds during this inexplicable football contest.

There will be many more unpleasant ones to come for both fan bases, to be certain. But they will likely be gripping enough to keep eyes fixed on the action throughout the season.