For some players winning a Super Bowl ring is vindication of a long and hard-earned journey. Championship success is always a top priority, but they may be influenced by other factors once they hit the open market. But new Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd cannot get enough of the bling and used that as primary motivation for his free agency decision.

A pitch from his old friend Von Miller, whose championship appetite is just as insatiable, closed the deal on Floyd coming to Buffalo. “Super Bowl ring,” the former All-Pro linebacker told him, per Ajay Cybulski of Buffalo Rumblings. That is quite the compelling argument, but there are multiple teams in the AFC, heck in the Bills' own division, who have similar aspirations. The road to Allegiant Stadium is definitely not a paved one.

However, Leonard Floyd knows the type of success he can achieve alongside Von Miller. They were both integral defensive pieces on the Los Angles Rams' title run in 2021-22. Floyd rejuvenated his career there before being released in March. Miller continues to provide an instant boost to whatever team he joins. He missed the end of last season with a torn ACL but recently expressed his intent to return by September's opening kickoff.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He is not just focused on recovery, though. The Super Bowl 50 MVP put on his recruiting cap and urged Floyd to be his teammate once again. “Leonard Floyd says he called Von Miller right when he knew the Bills had interest in him, Von told him – ‘You gotta come here,”' team reporter Maddy Glab relayed on Twitter.

And so Floyd did. The 30-year-old had nine sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season with the Rams. Perhaps more important than that, though, the Bills are bringing in another player with a Super Bowl or bust mentality.

This long suffering fan base desperately hopes that mindset manifests itself on the field.