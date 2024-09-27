The Buffalo Bills are making some moves with their defensive roster ahead of Week 4. The team is ruling out Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard for the game, per ESPN. The two players are dealing with injuries.

Bills fans are surely saddened to hear of the developments. Johnson is a cornerback who is struggling with a forearm injury that he suffered in the team's first game in 2024. He hasn't played since. The Bills hope to have him back soon, as he posted a career-high in tackles last year with 98 stops. He also recorded three forced fumbles.

Bernard is a linebacker dealing with a pectoral problem. He has returned to practice for the team, per NBC Sports. He has 13 tackles this season, and signs look hopeful that he may be able to return to the field soon.

The Bills look to improve to 4-0 on the season and stay undefeated, with a win Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo is in first place in the AFC East.

The Bills have big expectations for 2024

The Bills are searching for that ever elusive return to the Super Bowl, where it hasn't been since the early 1990s. Buffalo has made several postseason runs in the last few years, but the team hasn't been able to reach the championship game. Bills fans know they won't get too many more chances to get back there before it's too late. The Bills lost in the 2023 postseason to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Bills are rolling so far this season, there are some areas of concern. One area is the secondary, which is banged up heading into Week 4. Along with Johnson, Bills cornerback Kaair Elam is limited due to a neck injury. Buffalo may have to throw out several players in the defensive backfield on Sunday to keep the defense together.

With Johnson out, the team is expected to use Cam Lewis and Brandon Codrington in his stead in the backfield. Those players have big shoes to fill; Johnson was an All-Pro in 2023.

The linebacker corps also has some problems. Bernard is out, and so is Matt Milano. Milano is dealing with torn biceps that have him out indefinitely. Baylon Spector will get additional snaps, with Bernard out. With all of these injuries on defense, quarterback Josh Allen is under even more pressure to score points and offset those defensive problems.

The Bills and Ravens play Sunday night at 8:20 Eastern. Baltimore has a 1-2 record on the year.