By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills recently signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad, and so it got everyone asking: what will happen to their chase of Odell Beckham Jr. now?

While some believe that the Beasley signing officially rules them out in the OBJ pursuit, that is not exactly the case. Bills GM Brandon Beane emphasized as much in a recent conversation with reporters, noting that the Super Bowl-winning wideout is still in play for Buffalo.

“We haven’t closed any doors. We had a good visit with him. And that’s probably the extent of it. … Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn’t mean we would rule anything out. Again, we’re just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though,” Beane explained, via Nick Veronica of RochesterFirst.com.

Odell Beckham Jr. had visits with the Bills, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys recently, and there were expectations that he’s going to sign with a team real soon with the playoffs nearing.

However, amid concerns regarding his health status, OBJ has yet to join a team. Based on Beane’s statement, it can be assumed that the interest in Beckham remains. Even Jerry Jones said the same thing as he did not close the door on the Cowboys’ chase despite signing wide receiver TY Hilton recently. But then again, it’s worth wondering what happening behind the scenes.

Maybe the Bills are also concerned about Beckham’s health, especially since he isn’t expected top be healthy enough until at least the postseason? Or maybe they are just preparing in the event that he chose another team?

Whatever the case may be, fans can only stay patient as they await what Beckham will do.