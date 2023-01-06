By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin has taken another huge step in the right direction, as he has had his breathing tube removed and has been able to communicate verbally. In fact, Hamlin was able to speak with his Buffalo Bills teammates on Friday. Bills head coach Sean McDermottrevealed details on Hamlin speaking with the team, according to Bills beat reporters.

Damar Hamlin made hand gestures and flexed for the Bills before making a heart sign, giving a thumbs up and telling his teammates “I love you boys”, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Sean McDermott described the call as “brief” but something that everyone on the Bills “needed”, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Finally, McDermott himself was asked for his thoughts on what the Damar Hamlin conversation meant to him.

Here’s what the Bills head coach had to say, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

“Probably won’t be able to do it justice, honestly, with the words.

Amazing. Touching. To see Damar through my own eyes is something I’ve been looking forward to. It’s something I’ve been needing to see.”

Sean McDermott said that seeing Hamlin was something he has been “needing to see.”

Understandably, this has been a difficult process for Damar Hamlin’s immediate family, as well as his other family, his Bills coaches and teammates.

For them to see him interacting and speaking, something they’ve been longing to see, means more than words can ever convey.

Damar Hamlin still has a ways to go in his recovery, but he continues to make amazing progress.