Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not make any excuses for the 12 man on the field penalty against the Denver Broncos.

The Buffalo Bills suffered a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos, and a costly 12 man on the field penalty caused Will Lutz to get a second chance at the game-winning kick, which he made. Bills head coach Sean McDermott described the penalty as “inexcusable” and admitted that the execution was not there on the substitution.

“We practiced, two or three times that this week, the substitution from dime to field goal block, and at the end of the day we didn't execute it. So it's inexcusable,” Sean McDermott said, via Andy Young of Spectrum News 1.

Sean McDermott calls the 12-men on the field penalty on the Broncos late field goal try inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/U5ySWD1wZj — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 14, 2023

The Bills fell to 5-5 as a result of the loss to the Broncos, and it makes the road to the playoffs much harder with a tough schedule coming up.

Sean McDermott's team decided to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey the next day, and they hope that the offense improves over the next four games against tough defenses in the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills fare against the Jets, Eagles, Chiefs and Cowboys with Ken Dorsey gone. However, the defensive miscues on the last drive and the penalty on special teams were what caused the loss in the end.

The Bills did turn over the ball multiple times, and the offense with Josh Allen does need to improve over the course of the rest of the season, but it is not the only issue. The penalty at the end of the game is an example of that.