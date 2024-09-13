It was an unfortunate sight to see Tua Tagovailoa go down during the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 clash against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Sean McDermott had clearly drawn up a lot of great defensive schemes to contain Mike McDaniel's quarterback. However, his duel with Josh Allen just had to have been cut short by yet another concussion. Despite these two squads being in the most intense AFC East rivalry, the head honcho from New York still wished the fallen signal caller well.

Coach Sean McDermott said that the situation with Tua Tagovailoa did not look good, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. The Bills' head honcho even went as far as to say that he is sending the Dolphins quarterback his thoughts and prayers.

Mike McDaniel's offense was clearly outmatched by the Bills defense. Josh Allen did not even need more than one touchdown for his squad to win with a 31-10 scoreline. In fact, Tagovailoa could not breathe in the Dolphins' pocket. He was sacked twice in this game. If ever the Dolphins signal caller got the ball off, it was immediately greeted by someone from the Bills secondary. This resulted in three momentum-swinging interceptions to seal their loss in Week 2.

How good were the Bills in this matchup?

The Bills have now improved to a three-win record. Are they well on their way to contest the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty?