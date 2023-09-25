The Buffalo Bills have much to prove this season. While they have been a playoff team for five of the last 6 seasons, they have not been able to advance to the Super Bowl. There are many critics who wonder if the window is starting to close on the Bills, and that head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen may have missed their opportunity.

Sean McDermott on Josh Allen's slides today: "I was very proud of him for doing that and he just, I mean, he's growing. That's what you gotta do. You gotta play a certain way without losing your identity and I was proud of him for doing that. It showed discipline." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When the Bills lost their season opener to the New York Jets, the voices of those who question that issue got louder. But the Bills have responded nicely in the following two weeks, beating the Las Vegas Raiders (38-10) and Washington Commanders (37-3) in one-sided victories.

Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 218 yards with 1 TD pass and 1 interception in the win over the Commanders, and he also ran the ball 3 times for 46 yards and a score. In addition to the numbers, Allen kept himself out of harm's way. He was able to slide on multiple occasions and avoid taking big hits, and that pleased Sean McDermott because the quarterback has a tendency to show off his toughness by taking big hits.

“I was very proud of him for doing that and he just, I mean, he's growing. That's what you gotta do. You gotta play a certain way without losing your identity and I was proud of him for doing that. It showed discipline.”

In addition to Allen's performance, the Bills had solid offensive showings from running back James Cook and wideout Stefon Diggs. Cook had 18 carries for 98 yards, while Diggs caught 8 passes for 111 yards.

On defense, the Bills registered 4 interceptions, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa returned his pick 32 yards for a 4th quarter touchdown that stretched the lead to 30-0.