The harsh reality Josh Allen, Bills faced that carries huge silver lining in Dolphins loss

While the Buffalo Bills did was well as they could given the circumstances, they still fell to the Miami Dolphins, 21-19, in a tough contest, ending their unbeaten start to the season. The Bills could take comfort in the fact that despite being ravaged by injuries to key defensive players like Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, as well as playing through the discomfort brought forth by the Miami sun, the Bills pushed the Dolphins to the limit, and even had a chance to win at the end. In fact, the Bills will feel hard done by the result, especially Josh Allen, who gave it his all.

Josh Allen completed a career-high 42 passes (out of 63 attempts), two of which went for touchdowns and amassed a total of 400 yards, outdueling the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa who finished 13/18 for just one touchdown and 186 yards after suffering a worrying head injury that Tagovailoa surprisngly shrugged off. To make matters worse for the Bills, they outgained the Dolphins by 497 total yards to 212 and yet they still lost. But Bills tight end Dawson Knox is proud of the effort his teammates showed, especially those who were forced to play new positions due to necessity.

“I think this game was very encouraging from the standpoint of, this team’s got no quit in us,” Knox said, per the official Bills website. “There were guys that were jumping on the offensive line playing, playing positions they never played. Some guys were getting their first start on our defense, and it just shows that we got guys that are ready to go. They’re going to jump up, play to the best of their abilities, and give us their best effort. […] Some of those guys are back here getting IVs because they busted their tail all game doing something they’ve never done before.”

The Bills still appear to be one of the favorites to take home the Super Bowl, Week 3 loss be damned. Once key players return, the Bills will be boasting yet again an embarrassment of riches, especially on the defensive end that’s been of the more stifling outfits in the league. Josh Allen is confident that the team can put this defeat behind them in preparation for Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We’ll learn from this one tomorrow, take it on the chin, and prepare for next week,” Allen said. “That’s all we can do. We can move forward. We’re 2-1. I’d like to be 3-0. But 2-1, we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”