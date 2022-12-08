By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills were dealt a devastating blow earlier this week as star pass-rusher Von Miller underwent surgery to repair his ACL despite a belief he only tore his meniscus. Regardless of Von now missing the rest of the season, he remains in good spirits and insists he will come back stronger than ever as he said on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday:

“I’ve been down this road before.. I’m already walking on it & I’m excited to show people how really dope I am.”

Miller tore his ACL in 2013 and noted how much technology has changed since then. While it’s definitely far from ideal for not only Von but also the Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations, a positive mindset is absolutely crucial during his recovery.

The worst part is Von Miller was in the midst of a monster campaign for Buffalo. In 11 games, he collected 18 solo tackles, 21 total tackles, and eight sacks, serving as the ultimate leader of one of the best defenses in the league.

Bills GM Brandon Beane had this to say about Miller’s ACL surgery, via ESPN:

“I knew Monday night that this was a real potential, you know, crossing our fingers,” Beane said. “We were hopeful that it was a scope to clean the meniscus up and any scar tissue in there. But unfortunately, when [Dr. Cooper] went in there yesterday — he did the surgery sometime yesterday afternoon — when he went in there yesterday afternoon, he decided that it would not be stable enough, it would not hold up, and that a full repair was needed.”

There is no question Von Miller will be coming back with a vengence in 2023. Hopefully, the Bills can still make some noise in the postseason, too. He’ll definitely be cheering on his boys.