After being considered one of the frontrunners to win Super Bowl 57, the Buffalo Bills watched their 2022 campaign come crashing down in the playoffs. The Bills were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals, and they ended up losing 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round.

Following a disappointing end to their season, the Bills will likely be very active this offseason. The Bills have the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they may have to get creative when it comes to finding other ways to address their needs. Buffalo is already about $16 million above the salary cap and has 20 unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market. That group includes Pro Bowlers Roger Saffold and Jordan Poyer, plus multiple key starters and backups.

Still, considering how this team was still two wins away from just reaching the Super Bowl, they might need to go overboard to get some extra help this offseason. Because of that, even with their tough financial situation, the Bills will likely pursue some new players in the offseason. With that being said, here are five sneaky good free agents the Buffalo Bills must consider signing in the 2023 NFL offseason.

5. C.J. Gardner-Johnson – Philadelphia Eagles, S

One of the top priorities of Buffalo’s offseason is going to be re-signing Poyer. The star safety is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, which followed up his strong First-team All-Pro campaign in 2021.

In 2022, Poyer recorded 63 tackles (44 of which were solo) including four tackles for loss. The Oregon State product also had eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Most notably, Poyer had four interceptions, leading the Bills in that category.

The problem is that he is an unrestricted free agent,m and is considered one of the best safeties in this free agent class. In the event that Poyer leaves the team, Buffalo should be eyeing C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a potential replacement.

Gardner-Johnson was an important part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run. He recorded a career-high 67 tackles, including five for loss, while also being tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. Should Poyer leave, Gardner-Johnson would be an ideal replacement for him

4. Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins, TE

One thing that the Bills could do certainly look to do in free agency is improve their tight end position. Other than Pro Bowler Dawson Knox, no tight end had more than 10 catches in the 2022 season for Buffalo. Because of that, the front office might opt to add another weapon to Josh Allen’s receiving corps. One player who will hit the free agent market and is likely going to be in a different uniform in 2023 is Mike Gesicki.

After becoming an important piece of the Miami Dolphins’ offense in previous seasons, the tight end’s role significantly decreased with the addition of Tyreek Hill and rise of Jaylen Waddle. For reference, Gesicki had only 52 targets in 2022 as opposed to 112 the year prior. With a chance of competing for a title, Gesicki could be an interesting addition for the Bills.

3. Kareem Hunt – Cleveland Browns, RB

Another position that could suffer a major setback in 2023 is running back. Devin Singletary led the team with 177 carries and 819 yards, scoring five touchdowns in 2022, while also hauling 38 receptions for 280 yards and another score. Combining both his contributions both on the ground and in the air, Singletary topped 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight season.

With Singletary becoming a free agent, Buffalo could opt to go after another dual-threat running back to either pair him up with or replace him outright. With Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs likely out of reach at the top of the running back market, Kareem Hunt could emerge as an intriguing name.

Due to Nick Chubb’s big year with the Cleveland Browns, Hunt’s filled more of a backup role with the Browns in 2022. The Toledo product had 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 210 yards and one score on 35 catches. In Buffalo, Hunt could be the team’s top running back and try to prove that he’s still the same running back that led the league in rushing in 2017.

2. Ben Powers – Baltimore Ravens, OL

Just like Poyer, Pro Bowler Rodger Saffold could be pursuing a big paycheck this offseason. Following his second consecutive selection, the guard might be too expensive for the Bills to afford. Additionally, backups David Quessenberry, Bobby Hart, Ike Boettger and Greg Van Roten are set to hit the market as well.

With the possibility of losing key offensive linemen, Buffalo should go after a starting-caliber player. Ben Powers could be a top addition to the unit. With the Baltimore Ravens this past season, he played 1,094 snaps and allowed only 12 pressures, one quarterback hit, and no sacks.

Powers had the 11th-best pass-blocking grade among offensive linemen and the second-best among guards. Regardless of what happens with the team’s free agents, he should be one of their top free agent targets.

1. Sheldon Rankins – New York Jets, DT

Buffalo’s 2023 season will depend on how many of its own free agents will be back. Starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Shaq Lawson are just a pair of key players who could be in a different uniform next season.

With that in mind, the Bills should try to sign a quality defensive lineman. Sheldon Rankins is an under-the-radar option that could be very helpful for the team’s future.

Playing for the New York Jets, he had a career-high 43 tackles in 2022, including four for loss, and a forced fumble. Most importantly, he recorded seven quarterback hits and three sacks. Rankins helped the Jets have the fourth-best scoring defense in the league. New York allowed only 18.6 points per game.

If the Bills sign Rankins to a team-friendly deal, they would keep their defense strong, especially if Edmunds departs. Also, since he is not one of the bigger names in free agency, they could use some of the money they saved to bring other contributors at different areas of need.