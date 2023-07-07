Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was recently spotted making out with Hailee Steinfeld in Mexico, sparking more rumors.

TMZ broke the news with photos that captured Allen and Steinfeld making out in a pool.

This isn't the first time the pair have been seen together. A couple of months ago, photos surfaced of Allen and Steinfeld enjoying a sushi dinner at Sushi By Bou in New York City. They were once again seen strolling the streets of New York City together last week as well. Official confirmation of their relationship status has yet to be given, so for now it's all speculative. Allen was in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams that ended last winter. Steinfeld, on the other hand, previously dated Niall Horan of One Direction before splitting in 2018.

Josh Allen is coming off another stellar season with the Buffalo Bills. The team went 13-3 with him under center and he threw 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. While they beat their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they ultimately had their seasons ended in a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Hailee Steinfeld is coming off another phenomenal performance in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (sequel to Into the Spider-Verse). She voices the character of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and is set to reprise the role in Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, the actress recently revealed that she hasn't begun recording lines for the threequel, and with former animators on the Spider-Verse films saying there's “no chance” that the film makes its March 29, 2024 release date, it may be a while before fans hear her Gwen Stacy once again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.