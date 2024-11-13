ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken found themselves in the draft lottery after disappointing 2023-24 seasons. There was optimism that both teams could improve on those performances, and their records indicate some improvement. However, the Blackhawks are still seventh in the Central Division, and the Kraken are sixth in the Pacific Division. It has been a challenging stretch for both teams over their last ten games, but the Kraken have won their previous two games. Are the Kraken about to turn it around, or are these teams destined for another high draft pick in 2025? It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Blackhawks-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Kraken Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline: +140

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+143)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 6 (-115)

Under: 6 (-105)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, CHSN, KHN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Don't let the Kraken's back-to-back wins over the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets distract you from their poor form on their recent road trip. Seattle lost four of five games on the trip, with their only victory against the abysmal Montreal Canadiens. They scored just one goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs and were shut out in consecutive games against the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. The Kraken's offense was a concern coming into the season, becoming a massive issue on the trip.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks have won just four of their past six games and have needed the overtime period for two of those wins. The Minnesota Wild outshot them 33-22 in their recent overtime win, and the Los Angeles Kings outshot them 40-21 in a 4-3 shootout victory. The play of their goaltenders has been the only reason for their 4-6 record over the past ten games, which isn't a sustainable strategy when Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom are your goaltenders. The Kraken haven't been performing well, but their back-to-back wins leading into this game could help them turn it around.

Since their inception, the Kraken have had massive success against the Blackhawks. They've won six of nine meetings with Chicago and have had some offensive outbursts. The Kraken won two of three meetings last season, outscoring the Blackhawks 16-7. Seattle has also won four of the previous five meetings and scored 6+ goals in every victory.

Final Blackhawks-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Kraken's offensive attack has been an issue, but if history tells us anything, a matchup with the Blackhawks could be what they need to rebound. The Kraken scored 35 goals over the last six meetings and two seasons against the Blackhawks, and the recent addition of Daniel Sprong to bolster their lineup gives them another weapon.

The Kraken's offense could wake up against the Blackhawks, but they already showed some signs in their last three games. They lost 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on the final game of the road trip but won 4-3 and 5-2 in back-to-back games since returning home. Seattle doesn't have a highly talented lineup, so they'll need some of their young prospects to start contributing to keep pace in the Pacific Division. Their recent success since the road trip could be a sign that the young guys are getting more comfortable and ready to contribute.

Final Blackhawks-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (-164)