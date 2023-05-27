A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

On Saturday, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard went on an impromptu AMA on IG Live wherein he addressed certain questions from his fans. At one point, though, one particular supporter thought it would be a good idea to do a bit of trolling at the expense of embattled Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who himself got into a ton of trouble (again) the last time he put up a live broadcast on Instagram.

During Lillard’s IG Live, one fan jokingly requested that he “show the Glock.” Dame could not help but react to the sly jab:

“Show the Glock,” Lillard said, reading one of the comments. “He said, ‘Show the Glock.’ Boy, they be trolling.”

“He said show the glock… boy they be trolling.” Damian Lillard’s chat on Instagram Live has got jokes 🤣pic.twitter.com/53ZyIZnSl3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For what it’s worth, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green also went on IG Live earlier this week, and he too was bombarded with jokes aimed at Ja Morant:

"Everybody's commenting 'don't pull no pistol out,' man." Earlier this week, Jalen Green's Instagram Live chat was also trolling Ja Morant 😯pic.twitter.com/MxCTsHytMk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2023

Both Green and Lillard both found the reference hilarious, with both players laughing it off during their respective broadcasts. Obviously, the fans are having a lot of fun with all this at the expense of Morant. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if any player going on IG Live gets these types of maligning comments on their feed.

In all seriousness, though, Ja Morant’s current situation is no laughing matter. This young man appears to be deeply troubled. To his credit, Damian Lillard did not engage with the fan who was trolling Ja on his IG Live, and while he did find it a bit funny, you just know that Dame also appreciates the gravity of this current situation.