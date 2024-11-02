ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals look to continue their hot play as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets are 5-3-1 on the year. They have won three of their last four games, and last time out they faced the Islanders. After a scoreless first two periods, the Islanders would score in the third period, and then add an empty-net goal to win the game 2-0. They play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday Night.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 7-2-0 on the year. They have won their last two games and seven of their last eight. Last time out, they played the Montreal Canadiens. After a scoreless first period, it was a high-scoring second period, with the game tied at three heading into the third. There, the Capitals would add three goals to take the 6-3 victory.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Capitals Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +184

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 5.4 (-118)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Capitals

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are scoring well this year. They are scoring 3.89 goals per game this year. Kirill Marchenko has led the way. He comes in with four goals and seven assists on the year, with two assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Yegor Chinakhov and Sean Monahan. Monahan has five goals and four assists on the year, while Chinakhov has three goals and five assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Cole Sillinger has been solid this year. He has two goals and six assists on the year, sitting third on the team in points. Further, the Blue Jackets get solid production from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with three goals and five assists on the year, while he has a goal and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the top players this year is Mathieu Olivier. He has four goals and two assists on the year.

Daniil Tarasov is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 3-1-1 so far this year with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. He struggled in his last start, giving up four goals on 33 shots. It was the third time in five games he allowed four goals in a game this year.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals top line is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was second on the team in points last year, having 31 goals and 34 assists. He also led the team in goals last year. Ovechkin has five goals and five assists on the year. Dylan Strome joins him on the top line. Strome led the team in points last year, having 27 goals and 40 assists. He has already three goals and added ten assists this year. They are joined by Aliaksei Protas. Protas has three goals and six assists this year.

The Capitals also return John Carlson on the blue line, and Tom Wilson on the second line. Carlson has two goals and six assists this year. He was third on the team in points last year having ten goals and 42 assists. Wilson was fourth on the team in points last year with 18 goals and 17 assists. Further, he has six goals and two assists this year. Connor McMichael joins Wilson on the second line. McMichael has five goals and five assists this year. He had 33 points last year, having 18 goals and 15 assists.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Washington Capitals. Lindgren is 3-2-0 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He has struggled in his last two starts overall. He has given up six goals on 37 shots in his last two games but is 1-1 in those two games.

Final Blue Jackets-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Washington Capitals come in as the odds-on favorite in this early-season NHL game. Still, the Blue Jackets are playing well. They are scoring 3.89 goals per game this year, while also sitting seventh in the NHL allowing just 2.78 goals per game this year. The Capitals have been scoring great this year. They are scoring 4.11 goals per game this year while sitting tenth in the NHL in goals-against average. They have scored four or more goals in five of their last six games. They should be able to score plenty in this one as well. Take the Capitals.

Final Blue Jackets-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+114)