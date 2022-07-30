RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline knowing that they desperately need help in their bullpen. If they can shore up their bullpen, or even their pitching staff as a whole, Toronto will have a really good shot to lock up a wild card spot in the American League.

Everybody is aware that the Blue Jays need bullpen help, and they are becoming more aggressive in looking to add help as the deadline nears. Jon Morosi of MLB Network has reported that the Jays have shown an interest in Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer, who conveniently pitched a scoreless inning against Toronto on Friday night.

#BlueJays among the teams interested in #Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer, sources say. He just happened to throw a scoreless 8th inning in Toronto last night. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2022

Fulmer would be the perfect addition to Toronto’s bullpen. He has a 2.77 ERA across 39 innings of work for the Tigers this season, and has done most of his work in the late-innings. The Blue Jays already have a solid closer in Jordan Romano, but need more help getting the game to him in the ninth inning.

The Jays have relied heavily on their top bullpen arms, and fatigue may begin to set in as the season progresses. Picking up a couple of bullpen arms at the deadline is going to be crucial for Toronto. But getting help at the backend is probably their biggest need, and that would make Fulmer a perfect pick up for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have all the talent in place to make a deep postseason run, but addressing their remaining needs at the trade deadline is crucial. It’s clear they need bullpen help, so it’s a great sign they are exploring some potential additions there, and Fulmer would be the perfect guy for them to bring on board.