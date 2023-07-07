Rapper Blueface is once again at the center of controversy as he comes under fire for questioning his son's sexuality following an encounter with strippers. In a series of videos posted on Thursday, Blueface showcased mostly-naked dancers twerking in his living room, with his son Javaughn's mother, Jaidyn Alexis, also present in the background, TMZ shares.

Oop, #Blueface tell his son “there’s 🍑 cheeks out here, and you in here looking for chips.” Than proceeds to ask “are you gay? You ain’t gay is you?” Than high fives his son after he says no. Meanwhile, children are in the living room watching. 👀 What do y’all think?🤔 pic.twitter.com/5peqF66I4k — Realteatime (@Realteatime1) July 7, 2023

The situation took an uncomfortable turn when Blueface left the living room to show his son searching for snacks in a nearly empty pantry. Teasingly, he remarked, “It's booty cheeks out here, you over here looking for chips and Slim Jim's and s***,” before proceeding to question his son about his sexual orientation.

After coercing his son into affirming that he was not gay, Blueface celebrated with multiple high-fives. However, this interaction has sparked widespread criticism and condemnation from many who view his behavior as inappropriate and insensitive.

While some individuals defended Blueface's right as a father to inquire about his son's sexuality, a significant number of detractors argued that his actions were misguided and harmful. They called for respect and understanding, emphasizing the importance of allowing individuals to explore and discover their own identities without judgment or pressure.

This incident is not entirely surprising considering Blueface's history of controversial behavior. It has become part of his public image, making it difficult to expect a change in his approach anytime soon. Regardless of how one addresses the matter, Blueface consistently finds himself in such circumstances.

As for the future, only time will tell if the rapper will choose to evolve and adopt more appropriate behavior. However, at present, such a transformation appears unlikely based on his past actions and the responses they have elicited.