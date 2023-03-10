Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in front of the home crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA in 2022, but it’s been all downhill for the team since then.

After general manager Snead famously wore a t-shirt saying “F**k them picks” to the Super Bowl celebration, “in reference to the moves he made to bring veterans to the roster to help with the push for a title,” per Pro Football Talk, he admits that strategy might not be working any longer.

“Maybe in the past we’ve used draft capital to maybe go get a veteran player knowing that veteran player’s going to cost a certain amount, we could actually fit him under our cap situation,” Rams’ Les Snead said at a press conference. “So with that being said, in this situation, maybe you don’t use draft capital to get a veteran player, but instead you use the capital to draft let’s call it normal rookies.”

The Rams went 5-12 in 2022-23, being plagued by both injuries and offseason departures, and some draft capital would probably have been nice for the franchise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Snead said on Thursday that the Rams’ “DNA is to attack” but that they are planning to “hit the brakes a little bit” this offseason, per PFF. That means the organization will likely trade away veterans to create cap space and draft assets to get back to competitiveness.

“Rookies help in the cap situation based on the salary structures and also in an intentionality of when you do have a core layer of veterans who are getting into their prime and on the other side of the prime, you definitely want to be ready to replenish it. So that would be a good example of that and we’ve seen it,” Snead explained.

The Rams added four compensatory picks in 2023 which should assist in that process, but it could take some time before the squad is ready to contend for an NFC title or Super Bowl again.