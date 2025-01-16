ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Bogdan Guskov and Billy Elekana in the light heavyweight division. Guskov has hit the ground running during his time with the UFC coming off back-to-back wins into his fourth UFC fight meanwhile, Elekana jumps at this short-notice opportunity with wins in each of his last three fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Guskov-Elekana prediction and pick.

Bogdan Guskov (16-3) had a tough short-notice debut against Volkan Oezdemir that didn't go his way but he was able to get right back on track with two finishes of Zac Pauga and Ryan Spann. Now, Guskov will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he welcomes promotional newcomer Billy Elekana to the octagon this weekend.

Billy Elekana (7-1) was given a huge opportunity this weekend after Guskov's original opponent Johnny Walker withdrew from the fight about a week ago. Elekana will be putting his three-fight winning streak on the line when he looks to make a big statement taking on Bogdan Guskov this weekend at UFC 311.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Odds: Bogdan Guskov-Billy Elekana Odds

Bogdan Guskov: -345

Billy Elekana: +275

Why Bogdan Guskov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ryan Spann – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 16 (14 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Bogdan Guskov is poised to secure a victory over UFC newcomer Billy Elekana at UFC 311 this weekend. Guskov's recent performances in the octagon, including back-to-back KO/TKO wins against Zac Pauga and Ryan Spann, demonstrate his formidable striking power and growing confidence at the highest level. His experience against top-tier competition gives him a significant edge over Elekana, who is making his UFC debut on short notice.

While Elekana boasts a solid 7-1 professional record, the step up in competition he faces against Guskov is substantial. Guskov's ability to finish fights, coupled with his recent success in the UFC, suggests he will be too much for Elekana to handle. The pressure of a UFC debut, combined with the short-notice nature of the bout, will likely work against Elekana, allowing Guskov to capitalize and potentially add another impressive finish to his record.

Why Billy Elekana Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jureall Simmons – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Billy Elekana is poised to upset Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311 this weekend, despite being the underdog. Elekana's perfect 2-0 record in the PFL showcases his ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes situations. His diverse skill set, evidenced by his victories via KO, submission, and decision, makes him a threat in all areas of the fight. At 29 years old, Elekana is entering his physical prime and has shown consistent improvement throughout his career.

Guskov, while more experienced in the UFC, may underestimate Elekana's capabilities. Elekana's southpaw stance could pose problems for Guskov, potentially nullifying some of his offensive weapons. Additionally, Elekana's recent TKO victory over Jureall Simmons demonstrates his finishing power, which could catch Guskov off guard. If Elekana can weather the early storm and implement his game plan, his well-rounded skills and hunger for UFC success could lead him to a breakthrough victory on the big stage.

Final Bogdan Guskov-Billy Elekana Prediction & Pick

This light heavyweight matchup should have a ton of fireworks as Bogdan Guskov takes on short-notice newcomer Billy Elekana. Guskov was originally slated to face off against Johnny Walker which would've been his highest profile matchup but now with Walker withdrawing from the bout he's taking on short-notice replacement Billy Elekana. Guskov is known to throw caution to the wind to be the aggressor looking to land his strikes and Elekana is one that will not back away from a fight which should make for a very exciting fight.

Elekana is at his best when he's able to mix in the grappling along with his striking, which will be his recipe for success against the over-aggressive Guskov. As for Guskov, he will be looking to press the action immediately bringing the fight to Elekana and not give any time to settle into his UFC debut which will work wonders as long as he doesn't get caught in the process. While Elekana has a chance to shock everyone, it will be Guskov showing that there is levels to this as he comes away with the knockout inside 2 rounds to keep his momentum going.

Final Bogdan Guskov-Billy Elekana Prediction & Pick: Bogdan Guskov (-375)