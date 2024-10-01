The music world, including U2's Bono, was shaken when Kris Kristofferson died on September 28, 2024.

Many have paid tribute to the late singer. Bono took to U2's Instagram to post an A cappella cover of his song “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

“Kris, may you rest in the peace you offered so many,” the caption read.

“Take the ribbon from your hair / Shake it loose and let it fall / Lay it soft upon my skin / Like the shadows on the wall,” Bono croons. “Till the early morning light / All I'm takin' is your time / Help me make it through the night.”

He continues into the second verse before the video concludes. A picture of Kris Kristofferson and Bono together years ago before the former died was posted with the audio.

Previously, Bono performed a snippet of Kristofferson's song during a 2010 concert on their 360 Tour. He sang it during “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.”

Who is Kris Kristofferson?

Kristofferson is an award-winning country artist who also made his way to Hollywood. He is best known for writing songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin' Coming' Down,” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Early in his acting career, he got to play Billy the Kid in Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. He also worked with Martin Scorsese when he starred in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

His other notable credits include A Star Is Born, Flashpoint, Planet of the Apes, Blade II, Fast Food Nation, and Dolphin Tale. Kristofferson's last movie role was in Ethan Hawke's Blaze.

U2 singer Bono's career

Currently, U2 singer Bono is on a well-deserved break from live performances. One year ago, the band opened the iconic Sphere venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was there that U2 performed their first-ever concert residency.

The residency was centered around the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. For the first time, they played the album in full in concert, including songs like “So Cruel” and “Love Is Blindness.”

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere ran from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024. They concluded the residency after 40 shows, the most ever by a band during a residency at the venue.

These were the band's first shows since the 2019 leg of the band's Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour. However, the lineup did not feature drummer Larry Mullen Jr., as he was recovering from health issues.

Plus, Bono recently went on a solo tour, the Stories of Surrender Tour, to promote his memoir. The shows featured performances from him as well as spoken excerpts from his book.

It is unclear what the future holds for the band. U2 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, in November.

They are releasing a new remastered version of the album, as well as a collection of unreleased songs called How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb.

Hopefully, the band will be releasing new music soon as well. Their last studio album of original material, Songs of Experience, was released in 2017.