Borussia Dortmund are set to make moves for Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer this summer. The Bundesliga giants have been monitoring the English prospect for quite some time and are now looking to make a bid for him.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund have plenty of funds available after the £113m sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Now, they are keeping a close eye on Palmer and want to add him to the ranks this summer.

The 21-year-old debuted for Manchester City in 2020 and has played a limited role under Pep Guardiola since then. He only started two Premier League games for the Premier League champions, but both came after the league title was wrapped up. With limited time under Guardiola, he needs to make a decision on whether the Etihad Stadium is the right place for him to develop.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It should be noted that despite the sale of Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City are already looking at Declan Rice and Mateo Kovacic as replacements. Moreover, after signing for the club last summer, Kalvin Phillips also had limited playing time with the Treble winners.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have a habit of nurturing top English talents. They nurtured Jadon Sancho and Bellingham before selling them for big money to Manchester United and Real Madrid, respectively.

Palmer has represented England on the youth level across multiple midfield positions. The English prospect has three years left on his deal at Manchester City, which means that the Treble winners could demand a reasonable fee to let go of the youngster.