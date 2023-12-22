Bowling Green looks for their first bowl win since 2014 as we continue our College Football odds series with a Bowling Green-Minnesota prediction and pick.

Bowling Green looks for their first bowl win since 2014 as they face Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Quick Lane Bowl Bowling Green-Minnesota prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Quick Lane Bowl began in 2014 as a replacement for the Little Caesars Bowl. It was originally set up to feature two power five teams, with the Big Ten and the ACC facing off. In 2014, it was also decided to make the MAC the secondary conference if one of the conferences did not have enough bowl-eligible teams. The ACC has since dropped out, but the Big Ten remains. We have Bowling Green from the MAC and Minnesota from the Big Ten in this game.

Bowling Green enters the game at 7-5 on the year. After starting slow, going 1-3, they upset Georgia Tech. They then lost to Miami (OH) but would win their next four to get to bowl eligibility. Bowling Green then capped the season by nearly upsetting Toledo and then beating Western Michigan. This is Bowling Green's second straight year in the Quick Lane Bowl. Last year Bowling Green lost to New Mexico State 24-19.

Minnesota comes into the game at 5-7, but without enough bowl-eligible teams, they were invited to the game due to student success rate standings. They opened the season with a 3-2 record, having three non-conference wins, but would struggle going down the stretch. Minnesota lost their last four games in a row, and only one of the games was within one score. They played in the second-ever Quick Lane Bowl and the 2018 edition, winning both of them. Minnesota has won bowl games in four of their last five years, with the only year going without being in 2020 when they went 3-4 in the Covid year.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Quick Lane Bowl Odds: Bowling Green-Minnesota Odds

Bowling Green: +4.5 (-120)

Minnesota: -4.5 (-102)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread

Bowling Green comes in ranked 71st in the nation in points scored on offense this year ear while sitting 113th in yards per game. They are 76th in the rush while sitting 118th in the past. Connor Bazelak leads this Bowling Green offense. On the year he is 147 for 242 passing with 1,716 yards. He also has 11 touchdowns, with touchdown passes in each of his last five games. Bazelak does have seven interceptions but has just one in the last five weeks. Further, he has just 11 turnover-worthy passes, with just three in the last five weeks.

The running game may be an issue in this game. Terion Stewart led the way this year with 753 yards and nine scores. He has not played since week ten though due to an injury and may not play in this one. Second on the team in rushing was Ta'Ron Keith, who has 402 yards and four scores, but is in the transfer portal. That would mean Jaison Patterson will get the majority of the carries. He has just 33 rushes for 96 yards and a score this year.

Missing Keith also gurts the passing game. He led the team in receptions and had 457 yards this year with three scores. Harold Fannin Jr, the tight end, and Odieu Hilaire will need to step up. Fanning has 39 receptions this year for 573 yards and six scores. Hilarie has 382 yards on 35 receptions while scoring three times.

On defense, Bowling Green ranked 52nd in the nation in points allowed, while sitting 25th in yards allowed per game. Further, they are 48th in rushing yards allowed, while sitting 15th against the pass. Top corner Jalen Husky, who was first-team All-MAC has transferred to Maryland, and Trent Simms, the starting safety, is out with an injury. This will put some pressure on Cashius Howell to get to the quarterback. He led the team this year with ten sacks, while also having 36 quarterback pressures.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread

Minnesota ranked 108th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 120th in yards per game. They were 69th in the run while sitting 124th in the pass. They could have some issues at quarterback in this game. Athan Kaliakmanis the starting quarterback has entered the transfer portal. With him are 1,836 yards and 14 touchdowns done. His backup Drew Vitto is also in the portal. That means Cole Kramer will likely get the Start. In his four years at Minnesota, he has completed eight of 14 passes for 103 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

This will mean Jordan Nubin and Darius Taylor with the run game. Nubin played in eight games this year, running for 536 yards and three scores. Darius Taylor has played in just five games and has four scores with 591 yards. He could miss this game due to injury though. If he does, Bryce Williams or Sean Tyler should see more action.

In the receiving game, Daniel Jackson will need to lead the way. He has 831 yards this year on 57 receptions. That is good for 14.6 yards per catch this year, and he leads the team with eight scores. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was also reliable this year. He has 239 yards this year and two scores. Spann-Ford has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl though and may not play in this game.

On defense, Minnesota ranks 67th in the nation in points allowed per game, while sitting 55th in yards allowed per game. They were 64th against the rush and sat 41st against the pass. Tyler Nubin was by far their standout on defense. The safety has a sack, 13 stops for offensive failure in the run game, forced a fumble, and had five interceptions. He did all this while missing just six tackles and allowing just two touchdowns. He could sit out this game though as he is expected to move on to the NFL draft.

Final Bowling Green-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is the favorite in this game and the public money is moving more towards them, possibly considering they are a Big Ten school against Bowling Green. Still, Bowling Green has a solid defense that can get to the passer. Minnesota is missing a lot of the production on their offense, including not having a solid quarterback. It has already been seen in bowl season that not having the quarterback may not have an impact, but without any other playmakers, it will be in this one.

Final Bowling Green-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green +4.5 (-120)