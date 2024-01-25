Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were finally caught displaying PDA, so is the relationship confirmed?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have finally given the public a glimpse of their romance, confirming their relationship with a public display of affection in London, PageSix reports. The pair, initially linked in October, were spotted holding hands during a casual stroll through the streets of London, solidifying the rumors that have circulated since last year.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper hold hands in first PDA photos as romance heats up in London https://t.co/GGS02uLYud pic.twitter.com/D7O9ruIC94 — New York Post (@nypost) January 25, 2024

Gigi Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 49, were photographed waiting on a street corner, where Hadid subtly placed her arm around the “Hangover” star's waist while engaged in deep conversation. The sighting followed their departure from New York City for a romantic vacation in London, further fueling speculation about the status of their relationship.

During their London outing, Hadid sported the same white T-shirt and black leather jacket she wore at the NYC airport but opted for loose-fitting slacks instead of baggy jeans. Cooper attempted to maintain a low profile with sunglasses and a winter hat, pairing them with a dark peacoat and cargo pants.

The public revelation of their relationship comes amid Cooper's recent Oscar nomination for “Maestro” in the Best Picture category. While he also received a nod for Best Actor, he was notably absent from the Best Director category.

The couple, who were first seen publicly dining at Via Carota in the West Village last year, has been photographed on numerous dinner dates in New York City. Despite the speculation, neither Hadid nor Cooper had officially confirmed their relationship until now. A source had previously described their connection as being “on steroids.”

The reason for their trip to England remains unclear, but the duo was seen happily wheeling their suitcases through the airport before boarding their flight, accompanied by the model's bodyguard. The couple's carefree demeanor suggests they are enjoying both business and pleasure during their time together.