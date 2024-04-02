With one series and one game into the season, the Atlanta Braves are already off to a hot start, with a current record of 3-1 and the leaders of the NL East division. The Braves once again boast a robust lineup thanks to the likes of last year's NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., not to mention Matt Olson, who finished fourth in the award last season behind his teammate.
With as deep as this Braves lineup is still, bringing back pretty much all of their firepower from last season, anyone could realistically be considered a MVP. However, one player that might deserve special attention is the Braves centerfielder, Michael Harris II.
Michael Harris II could be next in line for an NL MVP
This may or may not feel a bit premature to put Harris on pedestal. After all, we're just four games into the season thus far. But with such a long season ahead, it's important to remember where players start and not just where they finish. So far, the Braves centerfielder in 16 at-bats in the infant 2024 season has seven hits, two walks, two doubles, one homer, two RBI, three strikeouts, slashing .438/.500/.750 with an OPS of 1.250. Jarred Kelenic and Ozzie Albies are giving him a run for his money currently, though, being the ones slashing better on the team.
Kelenic — who also platoons with outfielder Adam Duvall — currently obtains the spot in the order that was previously obtained by Harris mostly the last two seasons, hitting in the nine-hole. Since the National League acquired the designated hitter, the Braves have been one of the better teams on that side of the league to efficiently use to No. 9 hitter to their advantage. But this season Harris looks to have found himself higher in the order, hitting sixth currently.
It seems that skipper Brian Snitker may have found a sweet spot for Harris in the six-hole. In his 84 plate appearances hitting sixth, including this seasons at-bats, Harris has posted his best numbers in that spot in the lineup. He's slashing .470/.493/.763 with 33 hits and four homers.
If Harris were perhaps on any other team, it's likely he'd be moved up to the top of the lineup. But when you have Acuna, Albies, Austin Riley, Olson and Marcell Ozuna ahead of him, it's difficult to make a sensible argument for that, at least for now. Most forget that Harris, who is only 23, has had very little big league at bats, not to mention even minor league at bats. In the majors, he's had 935 at-bats so far, compared to only 746 in the minors, according to Baseball-Reference.
The Braves play their best with Michael Harris II in the lineup
Coming into his third season, this feels a bit like a breakout season in 2024 for the former 2022 Rookie of the Year. In fact, he could be a catalyst to the Braves success this season. Going back to last year, the Braves were 92-46 with Harris in the lineup, compared to going 12-12 without him, per StatMuse. Small sample size or not, that seems to be something to watch out for going forward.
It was injuries that caused the young superstar to have a bit of an inconsistent season last year. In the first half, where most of his injuries occurred, he hit .255. In the second half, he hit .325, where he was able to finish his season with an overall average of .293.
Typically speaking, Harris has been a slow starter at the beginning of the season, batting just .173 in March/April and May in his first two seasons. That doesn't seem to be the case so far this season with is .438 average.
With all that said, overcoming Acuna will be a feat all unto itself, along with, of course, other NL contenders like Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani. Harris' one advantage over Acuna and Ohtani would be his defensive prowess in centerfield where he is quickly becoming one of the best at the position in the MLB. Ohtani will likely stick to mostly DH'ing, and Acuna, while good is not Harris good in the outfield. Forging both his talents together from offense and defense would make quite the case for MVP considerations if he can keep consistency this year. That would make Harris the surprise of the season for not just the Braves but for all of baseball. If in his third year he comes into form, he makes the Braves lineup even more lethal and may just make himself a favorite for the NL MVP.